‘Buchecha’ reveals MMA journey started with dream of just ‘doing one fight’

With a long list of accomplishments and accolades under his belt, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida reached a stage in his career that not many can even dream of.

As the most decorated submission grappler of all time, the Brazilian came to a crossroads in his career. Knowing that his legacy was already intact, he needed to find a new challenge instead of just competing and winning titles for the sake of staying active.

That was when he turned his attention to MMA, where he has since produced four consecutive wins under the ONE Championship banner.

At ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, he returns in search of his fifth, facing ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. In a recent appearance on the JAXXON PODCAST, ‘Buchecha’ reflected on his decision to transition into MMA and his mindset behind this career switch.

Revealing that he always had plans to compete in the sport, at the very least as a one off experience, Almeida has been very calculated about each step of his career that has been paying off pretty well for him inside the circle.

He said:

“So, I always had this in the back of my head. I wanna see. I wanna try. Even if I don’t follow the MMA career, I wanted to make sure I’m going to get in the cage and do one fight.”

Watch the full podcast clip below:

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video membership can catch all the action from ONE Fight Night 13 live and free on Friday, August 4.