BKFC 82: Jimmie Rivera vs. Timmy Mason: Live round-by-round updates

Here are the BKFC 82: Jimmie Rivera vs. Timmy Mason round-by-round updates. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming lightweight feature fight set for five, two-minute, rounds on Oct. 4. No title is on the line, but the fight represents a massive opportunity for Mason.For Rivera, the bout is something of a bitter pill. He was originally scheduled to face MMA lightweight legend Frankie Edgar. Unfortunately, 'The Answer' was pulled from the card just days ago due to an undisclosed medical reason, according to BKFC president David Feldman.Now, Rivera, a well-known ex-UFC fighter, who is 2-2-1 under the BKFC banner, with no stoppage wins, must prepare himself to face a relative unknown in Mason. Speaking of Mason, he is 3-2, with two stoppages, and is stepping in on short-notice for a beloved former UFC lightweight champion.He has had little time to prepare, but also has nothing to lose and everything to gain, as Rivera is easily his most high-profile opponent to date. However, the NXTbets oddsmakers do not think highly of Mason's chances, listing him as a +142 underdog, while Rivera is a -191 favorite.The card begins at 6:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 3:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), but the Rivera vs. Mason fight is estimated for a 8:30 PM E.T. / 5:30 PM P.T. start time.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring for the upcoming lightweight fight.BKFC 82: Jimmie Rivera vs. Timmy MasonRound 1:Round 2:Round 3:Round 4:Round 5: