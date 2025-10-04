  • home icon
BKFC 82: Jimmie Rivera vs. Timmy Mason: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Oct 04, 2025 06:24 GMT
jimmie
Jimmie Rivera (left) vs. Timmy Mason (right) takes place at BKFC 82 [Image Courtesy: @bareknucklefc via X]

Here are the BKFC 82: Jimmie Rivera vs. Timmy Mason round-by-round updates. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming lightweight feature fight set for five, two-minute, rounds on Oct. 4. No title is on the line, but the fight represents a massive opportunity for Mason.

For Rivera, the bout is something of a bitter pill. He was originally scheduled to face MMA lightweight legend Frankie Edgar. Unfortunately, 'The Answer' was pulled from the card just days ago due to an undisclosed medical reason, according to BKFC president David Feldman.

Now, Rivera, a well-known ex-UFC fighter, who is 2-2-1 under the BKFC banner, with no stoppage wins, must prepare himself to face a relative unknown in Mason. Speaking of Mason, he is 3-2, with two stoppages, and is stepping in on short-notice for a beloved former UFC lightweight champion.

He has had little time to prepare, but also has nothing to lose and everything to gain, as Rivera is easily his most high-profile opponent to date. However, the NXTbets oddsmakers do not think highly of Mason's chances, listing him as a +142 underdog, while Rivera is a -191 favorite.

The card begins at 6:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 3:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), but the Rivera vs. Mason fight is estimated for a 8:30 PM E.T. / 5:30 PM P.T. start time.

BKFC 82: Jimmie Rivera vs. Timmy Mason

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
