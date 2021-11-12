5 reasons why Frankie Edgar deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame

The Hall of Fame in the UFC is reserved for fighters who have left their indelible mark on the sport and former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar fits that mold.

The prerequisites required to transcend into the UFC Hall of Fame are not explicitly defined by the organization. While the UFC has an FAQ on the matter, still, much of what determines a UFC Hall of Fame athlete can be a subjective rabbit hole.

What makes the discussion so unique and tantalizing is that we, or the mixed martial arts community, have a say in which fighters ought to be inducted into one of MMA's most sacred ceremonies.

The UFC Hall of Fame is a celebration of athletes from different eras. Founded twenty-eight years ago, the company has become such a driving force in athletics that a UFC Hall of Fame became necessary. With Frankie Edgar's storied career entrenched in octagon wars and title fights, he is a no-brainer when it's time for another induction ceremony.

Here are 5 reasons why Frankie Edgar deserves a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame.

#5. Frankie Edgar defeated legend B.J Penn to secure lightweight gold

At UFC 112, Frankie Edgar was paired against lightweight champion B.J. Penn. At the time, Penn still had an aura of carnage about him. Prior to his first title fight with Edgar, Penn nailed down back-to-back finishes against Kenny Florian and Diego Sanchez. Following the two contests, it became crystal clear just how dangerous Penn was at this stage in his respective career.

After Frankie Edgar narrowly got past the lightweight champion, many thought the result was controversial. While that doesn't change the gold that Edgar wore around his waist, the Hall of Fame worthy fighter would prove it wasn't just a fluke performance. A little over four months later, the two were scheduled to meet once more to render a decisive victory.

At UFC 118, Frankie Edgar put a stamp on his lightweight title with his first lightweight defense. 'The Answer' defeated Penn by unanimous decision in 2010. This victory would be without controversy unlike their first fight. Frankie Edgar would utilize his wrestling skills throughout the course of five rounds and leave no questions about who won the fight unanswered.

Given the accolades of B.J. Penn and the time in which Frankie Edgar fought 'The Prodigy' to win a world title, the former lightweight champion can certainly make a strong claim as to why he deserves a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame.

