5 active UFC fighters who competed in three different weight classes

During the early days of the UFC, fighters like BJ Penn and Kenny Florian regularly competed in multiple weight classes. However, those days are, for the most part, in the past now. Fighters tend to focus their time achieving greatness in their natural weight classes, only then making the move up or down.

Despite this being the new norm, there are a select few UFC fighters to harken back to the days of Florian and Penn. In the following list, we detail five currently active UFC fighters who have competed in a minimum of three weight classes.

Former featherweights turned lightweights Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker have both hinted at potential moves to welterweight in the future. Therefore, they may well be contenders for an updated iteration of this list.

#5. Tristan Connelly - UFC welterweight & featherweight, Rise FC lightweight

Tristan Connelly is only two fights into the UFC, but he has already competed at both welterweight and featherweight. He has also previously competed in the lightweight division outside of the UFC.

For regional promotion Rise FC, Connelly faced off against D'Juan Owens at 155lbs. This was the fight that got 'Boondock' signed to the UFC as he finished Owens in the fifth round.

Connolley made his UFC debut at welterweight, stepping in on short notice against the athletic specimen that is Michel Pereira. Connolley was considerably undersized and a heavy underdog going into the fight. However, he weathered the early storm, utilized his wrestling, and ground out an impressive decision victory.

Connolley competed for a second time in the UFC in April. This time he faced off against Pat Sabatini, at featherweight. He fought hard but Sabatini ultimately had too much in his arsenal for Connolley, and picked up a unanimous decision victory. Connelley looks likely to continue his career at featherweight, although he does not yet have another fight booked.

