'I felt the bone moving around' - Jared Cannonier recalls the pain he felt when Robert Whittaker broke his arm

Jared Cannonier has found a new opponent in Kelvin Gastelum for his upcoming Fight Night main event in August.

Gastelum replaced Cannonier's scheduled opponent Paulo Costa, who withdrew from the fight after a dispute regarding adequate pay.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Cannonier praised Costa's decision to withdraw from the fight regarding a dispute over fighter pay.

In the same interview, Cannonier also recalled his last UFC outing, which saw him defeated by former champion Robert Whittaker.

Apart from snapping his three-fight win streak, the loss also resulted in a broken arm for Jared Cannonier. Detailing the gruesome moment, Cannonier said-

"I wouldn't say I experienced pain. Once the kick landed I knew that I had done something wrong simply by the way that I blocked the kick. I know you can break your arm by blocking a kick like that. And by the way it felt, right after the kick landed I opened and closed my fists and I felt the bone moving around. So I knew something was wrong with it."

It was a learning experience for Jared Cannonier

While Jared Cannonier did not immediately feel the magnitude of the damage he had suffered, he could certainly tell that something was amiss.

However, after breaking his arm in the very first round, Cannonier showed immense heart by going the entire three-round distance. Talking about the warrior spirit that kept him going, Jared Cannonier further told Submission Radio-

"You know, I can't really start licking my wounds right there in the middle of the fight. So, you don't think about it. That's what warriors do I guess. They get wounded in battle and if they can keep going, they keep going. So I can keep going. I was coherent, I had one other arm and two other legs to use and it was a learning experience. From it I took that I should be able to use my tools in a more versatile manner. You know, be able to do more with my weapons."

Edited by Harvey Leonard