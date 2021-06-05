Paulo Costa pulls out of August 21 clash with Jared Cannonier; Kelvin Gastelum steps in as replacement

According to BT Sport journalist Adam Catterall, UFC middleweight Paulo Costa has apparently pulled out of his scheduled fight with Jared Cannonier on August 21. The Brazilian knockout artist claimed that the fight, although scheduled, wasn't really official as the contract was yet to be signed.

Paulo Costa is unhappy with the purse that the promotion offered him for the fight against Cannonier, so he pulled out of the bout. He said if the UFC expects him to fight in the main events, they must also pay him accordingly. Costa further stated that YouTubers are shedding light on all the disgrace involved in the fight business, likely referring to Logan Paul and Jake Paul.

UFC needs to pay me as main fighter to have fighting in main events.

Youtubers are showing all disgrace on this business. — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 5, 2021

Just to be clear. I never signed or locked up that contract. Why ufc announced this fight if didn’t signed? My question too — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 5, 2021

Kelvin Gastelum steps in as Paulo Costa's replacement

As per Adam Catterall, Kelvin Gastelum has stepped in to replace Paulo Costa for the August 21 clash against Jared Cannonier. Costa is likely letting go of the opportunity to get back in title contention.

A win against a top-contender like Cannonier would have certainly brought him back in the title scenario at middleweight. However, with just one loss in his entire career, Paulo Costa will definitely be fighting another top-contender if and when he steps inside the octagon again.

This is now the best chance for Gastelum to redeem his career in the UFC in Costa's absence. Gastelum has been on a losing skid lately, with one win from his last five fights. However, a win against Cannonier will not only give him much-needed relief but will also put him back in the mix of top contenders.

In his last fight, Gastelum was outstruck and dominated over five rounds by former champion Robert Whittaker. Gastelum needs to go out there and put up a show against Cannonier if he wants to keep on fighting inside the octagon in the future.

To this day, Kelvin Gastelum remains Israel Adesanya's most difficult test inside the octagon at middleweight. If Gastelum can work his way up the ranks, he may be able to best 'The Last Stylebender' in a rematch.

