BKFC 82 Newark walkout songs: Which tracks Mike Perry, Jeremy Stephens and others have used before?

Mike Perry is set to headline BKFC 82 against Jeremy Stephens in a middleweight bout on Saturday at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. In the co-main event, Christine Ferea will face Jessica Borga in a women's bantamweight matchup.

Perry has yet to suffer defeat in the BKFC. He is currently on a five-fight win streak in the promotion, the most recent being an opening-round knockout victory over Thiago Alves at BKFC KnuckleMania 4 in April last year. The former UFC star also tried his hand at boxing, losing to Jake Paul via sixth-round knockout.

Meanwhile, Stephens is also undefeated in the bare-knuckle organization. Earlier this year, he secured a third-round knockout win over Eddie Alvarez at BKFC: Knuckle Mania 5. A few months later, his MMA return was spoiled by Mason Jones, who defeated him via unanimous decision at UFC Des Moines.

Mike Perry vs. Jeremy Stephens: Which songs have both fighters walked out to?

During his unanimous decision win over Alex Oliveira at UFC Fight Night 150 in 2019, Mike Perry walked out to 'In My Hood' by 50 Cent.

When Perry secured an opening round knockout win over Hyun Gyu Lim at UFC 202 in 2016, he walked out to 'Hustlaz Ambition' by Young Jeezy.

At UFC 245, Perry, who lost to Geoff Neal, walked out to 'Forever' by Tory Lanez.

As for Jeremy Stephens, he walked out to 'It's a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock 'N' Roll)' by AC/DC at UFC on ESPN 26 in 2021, when he faced Mateusz Gamrot.

At UFC on ESPN+ 17 in 2019, Stephens walked out to 'Till I Collapse' by Eminem. His fight with Yair Rodriguez was declared a no contest.

When Stephens suffered a unanimous decision loss against Zabit Magomedsharipov at UFC 235, he walked out to 'What Up Gangsta' by 50 Cent.

Christine Ferea used 'Misfit' by Playboy The Beast as her walkout song when she defeated Calista Silgado at BKFC Fight Night in 2021.

Main card fighter Karl Roberson walked out to 'Gang Gang' by SNL Mafia at UFC 230 in 2018 when he faced Jack Marshman.

Oluwale Bamgbose chose 'Endless Light' by Hillsong Light as his walkout song when he fought Paulo Costa at UFC 212 in 2017.

