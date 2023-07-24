“Black Widow vibes” - UFC star Tabatha Ricci’s ‘much improved’ BJJ skills go viral, fans react

UFC fighter Tabatha Ricci already boasts a decent submission grappling skillset, as seen in her armbar victory over Jessica Penne in March. 'Baby Shark' is now further honing her BJJ game, leaving fans impressed with a sneak peek.

Ricci jumped a standing armbar at the beginning of the video, a move fans particularly took note of. The 28-year-old continued to pull off stunt-level BJJ moves, even transitioning to a kneebar from a backpack at one point.

Fans believe the Brazilian strawweight can be a future champion judging by her rapidly developing skillset. A fan even compared her to the Marvel character Black Widow, real name Natasha Romanoff, who is a world-class athlete, gymnast, acrobat, and aerialist. @blase_blase1 wrote:

"Black widow vibes"

@beardedlifter wrote:

"Baby shark/ spider monkey & and future ufc champ"

@15.lako wrote:

"If you do the first move on your next fight 😯😯😯"

Coming off a dominant decision win over Gillian Robertson last month, Tabatha Ricci also stated that she doesn't have a fight lined up at the moment.

Tabatha Ricci weighs in on the upcoming UFC 292 strawweight title fight

Zhang Weili is scheduled to make her first strawweight title defense against Amanda Lemos in the co-main event at UFC 292 next month. This came as a surprise to many who considered Yan Xiaonan the rightful title contender.

However, Tabatha Ricci believes Lemos, who is 7-1 in the UFC with five finishes, has done enough to earn herself a gold bid. 'Baby Shark' even predicted a major upset win for Lemos who is going in as a sizeable +200 underdog. Ricci said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

I'm not surprised [about Lemos getting the title shot]. She's been doing really well, she's been finishing fights, knocking people out, she deserves the shot for sure."

She added:

"I think she has a big chance [of defeating Weili]. I think she's a more complete fighter. She has the ground game too, so I think it's going to be very interesting."

