The UFC returned to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida this weekend for an exciting fight night. Surging Georgian-Spanish featherweight Ilia Topuria took on perennial contender Josh Emmett in the main event of the night.
Topuria found his mark with consistency and circled out of Emmett's looping power shots, which ended up being the story of the fight. While he failed to find the finish, 'El Matador' dropped Emmett multiple times en route to a dominant decision win and called for a title shot next.
Catch the highlights below:
Ranked women's bantamweights Maycee Barber and Amanda Ribas clashed in the co-main event of the night. 'The Future' survived a scare to score an immediate TKO win over Ribas, extending her winning streak to five.
Heavyweight debutant Austen Lane took on knockout specialist Justin Tafa on the UFC Jacksonville main card. Things were just heating up when Tafa suffered a gruesome eye injury due to an accidental eye poke leading to an anti-climactic no-contest.
UFC featherweight prospect David Onama scored a spectacular come-from-behind KO win over Gabriel Santos and pulled out Israel Adesanya's iconic 'arrows' celebration.
The main card action was started by Brendan Allen's first-round submission win over Bruno Silva in an absolute barnburner at middleweight.
UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria full card results
Main card
Ilia Topuria def. Josh Emmett via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-42, 49-45)
Maycee Barber def. Amanda Ribas via TKO - (3:42 of Round 2)
Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa declared NC (accidental eye poke) - (0:29 of Round 1)
David Onama def. Gabriel Santos via KO - (4:13 of Round 2)
Brendan Allen def. Bruno Silva via submission (rear-naked choke) - (4:39 of Round 1)
Prelims
Neil Magny def. Phil Rowe via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Randy Brown def. Wellington Turman via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Mateusz Rebecki def. Loik Radzhabov via TKO (leg kicks, punch) - (2:36 of Round 2)
Tabatha Ricci def. Gillian Robertson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Joshua Van def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Chepe Mariscal def. Trevor Peek via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Jack Jenkins def. Jamall Emmers via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)
Sedriques Dumas def. Cody Brundage via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)