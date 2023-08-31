Blatant lies, fighter mistreatment, payment delays - Elle Brooke unmasks Kingpyn Boxing in a shocking exposé

Elle Brooke has bravely lifted the curtain on the questionable practices and unethical behavior within the Kingpyn Boxing organization in a recent shocking exposé. The OnlyFa*s star has fought under the Kingpyn boxing promotion twice in her career.

In a video released on her YouTube channel, Brooke shed light on the tumultuous journey she and her fellow fighters endured while being part of the Kingpyn tournaments. From blatant lies to fighter mistreatment and payment delays, Elle Brooke's revelation paints a disturbing picture of an organization that prioritizes its interests over the well-being and dignity of its fighters.

At the core of Brooke's allegations are the issues of communication and transparency. According to her, fighters participating in the Kingpyn tournaments were kept in the dark about crucial details until mere weeks before the fights. This lack of communication not only left the fighters frustrated and confused but also put them in a position where they felt they had no choice but to accept unfavorable conditions. Brooke stated:

"We were told that the first event [KingPyn Tournament: Quarter Finals] didn't do well at all and that the investors had pulled out and the show is not going to happen. Days before the event, they told us that the event will be on DAZN and that we will be paid non a revenue-share basis."

Brooke added:

"We [fighters] were backed up in a corner to accept the fight and we did. We have been training for months and months. The owners knew that the investors had pulled out days after the first tournament. [But] they waited two weeks prior to the second event to tell us that the investors had pulled out."

One of the most disturbing aspects of Elle Brooke's revelations is the treatment of fighters by the organization. Contracts were allegedly breached and stipulations were changed without proper notice.

The mistreatment extended to even basic necessities such as rehydration clauses, which were promised to fighters in contracts but later denied. Brooke shed light on how she was unfairly made to fight Jully Poca, a naturally bigger fighter without proper rehydration stipulations in her last fight.

Expand Tweet

Check out the full video below:

Elle Brooke reacts to the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois fight controversy

Following the conclusion of the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois showdown, the boxing world remains abuzz with a swirl of controversy. Usyk's ninth-round victory via stoppage was overshadowed by a pivotal fifth-round incident, where an alleged knockdown by Dubois was ruled out as a low blow.

Elle Brooke expressed astonishment at the outcome, joining fans in questioning the low-blow decision. Brooke delved deeper into the fight's nuances on X (formerly Twitter), shedding light on questionable refereeing decisions that influenced its result. She wrote:

"I gave Dubois absolutely no chance going into that, but he was completely up against it with that referee. He’d have probably been finished anyway but he was definitely up before the count AND that was NOT a low-blow smh [shaking my head]."

Check out Elle Brooke's tweets below:

[Via: @ellebrookeuk on Twitter]