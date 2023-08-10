"Blatant robbery", "Straight criminal" - UFC 293's nosebleed section tickets allegedly costing a staggering 920 AUD has fans fuming

Australia is set to host the UFC 293 event in September 2023. The PPV event will witness local hero and UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya go into his 11th UFC title fight against the perfect anti-hero Sean Strickland. While the Australian fans had every reason to get excited to attend the event, the soaring ticket prices seem to be getting in their way of enjoying the thrill.

A Reddit user that goes by the name ‘steceyy’, expressed frustration through a post. According to the post, the ticket prices for the nosebleeds section of the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney are allegedly $920 per seat. ‘steceyy’ posted the screenshot of the booking app to back up the claim and you can watch it below:

For the uninitiated, the nosebleed section means the seats that are the highest and farthest from the central activity area, in this case, the UFC 293 octagon. Reddit users were furious with the ticket prices and voiced their protest in the comments section of this post. Here are some of the reactions that caught our attention:

"That's a blatant robbery. Why is Australia tickets so damn expensive? I've been to a fair number of UFC events, and never seen such a price hike unless you're down there in the seats behind the VIPs," @NeitherAlexNorAlice commented.

"My first UFC fight in 2009, I only paid $75 for middle ground seats. Inflation my a**, the current pricing is straight criminal," @House_Goblin commented.

"What is this a Taylor Swift concert,"@objeteh questioned.

Images via @steceyy Reddit

UFC 293 to be main-evented by Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland

UFC 293 pay-per-view event will take place on September 10, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. The event will be headlined by the middleweight title fight between the reigning champion Israel Adesanya and fifth-ranked Sean Strickland. Adesanya was originally scheduled to fight surging South African Dricus Du Plessis. However, the fight was canceled as Du Plessis suffered a foot injury.

A light heavyweight contest between Adesanya’s teammate Carlos Ulberg and South Korean mixed martial artist Jang Da Un will fill in the co-main event slot. The bout order for the rest of the card is yet to be finalized.

However, it features several prominent fighters like Tai Tuivasa, Alexander Volkov, and former interim flyweight title challenger Kai Kara-France. Additionally, the card will feature a bunch of local talent coming out of Australia, New Zealand, and Oceania.