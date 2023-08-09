Breaking: UFC 293 card featuring Israel Adesanya, Tai Tuivasa and Kai-Kara France announced

Israel Adesanya finally has a fight in hand for the highly anticipated UFC 293 event. The pay-per-view event is set to take place on September 10, 2023, at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Following his emphatic knockout victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 287, Israel Adesanya had made his intentions clear about headlining the UFC 293 card. Adesanya set his sights on a prospective matchup against Dricus du Plessis and the idea appeared to seamlessly align with du Plessis' ascent as the clear-cut contender for the title, underscored by his commanding TKO triumph over Robert Whittaker.

However, shortly after that, it came to light that Du Plessis would not be able to make a quick turnaround and fight on the UFC 293 card. This left Israel Adesanya in search of an opponent, and his attention turned toward controversial middleweight contender Sean Strickland.

UFC President Dana White has finally made some major announcements for the pay-per-view card in Sydney. In the main event, Israel Adesanya will lock horns with the No. 5 ranked 185-pound contender, Sean Strickland, in what will be the UFC middleweight champion's eleventh straight title fight.

Fan-favorite heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa will face Alexander Volkov in the co-main event and flyweight contenders Kai Kara-France and Manel Kape will clash in a fight that will have major implications on the landscape of the men's flyweight division.

The tickets for the event are now on sale at premier.ticketek.com.au. UFC 293 will be the first of the three PPV events to be held in Sydney over the next four years.

Check out Dana White's announcement below:

Fights confirmed for UFC 293:

Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland

Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov

Kai Kara-France vs. Manel Kape

Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane

Viviane Araujo vs. Jennifer Maia

Carlos Ulberg vs. Da Un Jung

Blood Diamond vs. Charlie Radtke

Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj

Brandon Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal

Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda

Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi