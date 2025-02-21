Bo Nickal channels inner Islam Makhachev after fan inquires about "best city to move to for the grappling and wrestling" for his kids

UFC middleweight Bo Nickal recently used a viral Islam Makhachev video reference to humorously respond to a fan on social media who asked the undefeated fighter for the best city to train their kids in grappling and wrestling.

Dagestani wrestling and American wrestling have been a debatable topic among fans. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Makhachev showcased the dominance of Dagestani wrestling throughout their MMA careers, while Daniel Cormier, during his time in the UFC, showed great dominance over opponents using American wrestling.

Dagestani fighters have often suggested that those looking to improve their wrestling should train in their hometown. In an interview with DC, Makhachev firmly asserted that if parents want their kids to develop great wrestling skills, they should send them to Dagestan and “forget about them for two-three years.” This statement has become one of the reigning lightweight champion’s most viral moments.

Bo Nickal has achieved great success in wrestling. He is a former three-time NCAA Division I national champion and remains undefeated in his professional MMA career with a record of 7-0.

Recently, a fan inquired about the best city to improve wrestling and grappling skills, writing:

“What is the best city to move to for the grappling and wrestling for my kids? If you had to pick based on that criteria?"

This X post caught the attention of Nickal, who humorously referenced the lightweight kingpin’s viral video. Mimicking Makhachev’s style, he suggested Pennsylvania, writing:

“Send State College, PA 2-3 years and forget.”

Check out Bo Nickal’s X post below:

Bo Nickal names Islam Makhachev in his top three UFC wrestlers list

A fan on X recently asked Bo Nickal to name his top three MMA wrestlers. The undefeated middleweight responded by naming Khabib Nurmagomedov, Khamzat Chimaev, and reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Check out Bo Nickal’s X post below:

Makhachev started this year on a high note, displaying complete dominance in the UFC’s first pay-per-view event of 2025. He submitted Renato Moicano at UFC 311 via D’Arce choke to successfully defend his title for the fourth time.

