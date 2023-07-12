Bo Nickal claims he’s not ‘in a rush' to return to MMA, says he’s willing to wait until 2024 for next fight

Bo Nickal revealed that he is in no hurry to make a comeback in the octagon and expressed his willingness to patiently wait until 2024 for his next fight.

The middleweight sensation delivered a resounding victory, as he swiftly dispatched the newcomer Val Woodburn in a mere 38 seconds at UFC 290. This victory extended his undefeated streak to 5-0.

During his recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the former NCAA Division 1 national champion addressed the prospect of him fighting again in 2023:

"There’s a chance I don’t fight again this year. I could easily fight two more times. I could fight next week if I wanted, but for me, everything that I’m training for and preparing for is my 10th title defense down the road. I’m not preparing for my next fight. That’s my mindset always, so I’m going to do what prepares me best for 10 title defenses."

He added:

"I’m not in a rush. We’ll get there. We’ll get to where I want to be in due time. For me, I’m 27, I’ve probably got another eight years of prime fighting. Even up to 35, I think I’ll still be in my prime, because of my discipline, and my work ethic, and my commitment inside the cage and outside. I’ve got a long time to keep competing. So for me, it’s no rush. I’m 5-0. Whoever the UFC gives me, whoever Dana and Hunter decide that makes sense for me to fight then I’m ready to go."

Check out Bo Nickal's comment below (from 14:24):

What did Bo Nickal say about Dricus du Plessis as a possible challenge?

Bo Nickal and Dricus du Plessis both emerged victorious in spectacular fashion during their bouts at UFC 290.

In a surprising upset, Du Plessis defeated former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, vaulting himself into contention for a shot at current champion Israel Adesanya.

During an interview with Full Send MMA, Nickal shared his thoughts and reflected on the thrilling prospect of a matchup with 'Stillknocks':

"Hats off to him. I feel like I respect Whittaker a lot. He’s such a tough dude. But yeah, he got it done. That’s a fight that I’ll have eventually, I’m sure. I don’t know that he beats the champion, but you know, I’m sure we’ll fight and I think that’s easy money for me."

Check out Nickal's comment below (from 1:33):

Poll : 0 votes