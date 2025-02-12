Bo Nickal invites MMA Guru to his podcast for a lesson on American wrestling: "Let me educate you"

UFC middleweight star Bo Nickal criticized popular MMA media personality The MMA Guru for his recent comments on USA Wrestling. After Zhang Weili successfully defended her UFC strawweight title against wrestling specialist Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312 last weekend, The MMA Guru heavily criticized USA wrestling, which Nickal took major offense to.

The UFC middleweight took to X and mentioned the MMA journalist himself, who, despite extensively covering and commenting on the sport for years, doesn't seem to have any martial arts or fight training.

Nickal said:

"@THATBOYMMAGURU come on my podcast let me educate you on American wrestling my brotha"

Nickal is one of the most highly-touted prospects in MMA even before he made his UFC debut. He is a three-time NCAA Division I national champion and a three-time Big Ten Conference champion.

Nickal transitioned into MMA in 2021 and compiled a 2-0 amateur record. The collegiate wrestling star made his pro-MMA debut at Jorge Masvidal's iKON FC by knocking out his opponent in the first round. He followed it up with back-to-back first-round submission wins at Dana White's Contender Series, following it up with four straight wins, keeping his record undefeated.

What did The MMA Guru say to cause a response from Bo Nickal?

At UFC 312 in Syndey, Australia last weekend, wrestling star Tatiana Suarez failed in her attempt at winning the UFC strawweight title against Zhang Weili. Despite coming in as a favorite, Suarez was dominated by the champion, who negated her wrestling and even managed to take her down at one point.

This caused The MMA Guru to react strongly to Suarez's performance and further throw shade at other credentialed USA wrestlers in the UFC. His strongly-worded post on X went as follows:

"Not trusting USA Wrestling credentials anymore, I've been gaslit for the year by the likes of Daniel Cormier & Chael Sonnen about these "MONSTERS" at wrestling #UFC312 They all get shucked off by the first athletic person with ZERO background that they run into Zhang beats Suarez."

The MMA Guru may have forgotten more than a few "USA wrestlers" who found tremendous success in the UFC and MMA. Aside from Bo Nickal, you have athletes like Sara McMann, Chael Sonnen, and Dan Henderson. That's not to mention the long line of American wrestling champions who won UFC gold: Mark Coleman, Brock Lesnar, Randy Couture, Johny Hendricks, Cain Velasquez, Henry Cejudo, and Daniel Cormier, to name a few.

