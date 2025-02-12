  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Bo Nickal invites MMA Guru to his podcast for a lesson on American wrestling: "Let me educate you"

Bo Nickal invites MMA Guru to his podcast for a lesson on American wrestling: "Let me educate you"

By Duane Lucas Pascua
Modified Feb 12, 2025 00:31 GMT
Bo Nickal (left) calls out The MMA Guru (right for the latter
Bo Nickal (left) calls out The MMA Guru (right for the latter's comments on "USA Wrestling". [Image courtesy: @nobickal1 and @the.mma.guru on Instagram]

UFC middleweight star Bo Nickal criticized popular MMA media personality The MMA Guru for his recent comments on USA Wrestling. After Zhang Weili successfully defended her UFC strawweight title against wrestling specialist Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312 last weekend, The MMA Guru heavily criticized USA wrestling, which Nickal took major offense to.

The UFC middleweight took to X and mentioned the MMA journalist himself, who, despite extensively covering and commenting on the sport for years, doesn't seem to have any martial arts or fight training.

Nickal said:

"@THATBOYMMAGURU come on my podcast let me educate you on American wrestling my brotha"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

also-read-trending Trending

Nickal is one of the most highly-touted prospects in MMA even before he made his UFC debut. He is a three-time NCAA Division I national champion and a three-time Big Ten Conference champion.

Nickal transitioned into MMA in 2021 and compiled a 2-0 amateur record. The collegiate wrestling star made his pro-MMA debut at Jorge Masvidal's iKON FC by knocking out his opponent in the first round. He followed it up with back-to-back first-round submission wins at Dana White's Contender Series, following it up with four straight wins, keeping his record undefeated.

What did The MMA Guru say to cause a response from Bo Nickal?

At UFC 312 in Syndey, Australia last weekend, wrestling star Tatiana Suarez failed in her attempt at winning the UFC strawweight title against Zhang Weili. Despite coming in as a favorite, Suarez was dominated by the champion, who negated her wrestling and even managed to take her down at one point.

This caused The MMA Guru to react strongly to Suarez's performance and further throw shade at other credentialed USA wrestlers in the UFC. His strongly-worded post on X went as follows:

"Not trusting USA Wrestling credentials anymore, I've been gaslit for the year by the likes of Daniel Cormier & Chael Sonnen about these "MONSTERS" at wrestling #UFC312 They all get shucked off by the first athletic person with ZERO background that they run into Zhang beats Suarez."

The MMA Guru may have forgotten more than a few "USA wrestlers" who found tremendous success in the UFC and MMA. Aside from Bo Nickal, you have athletes like Sara McMann, Chael Sonnen, and Dan Henderson. That's not to mention the long line of American wrestling champions who won UFC gold: Mark Coleman, Brock Lesnar, Randy Couture, Johny Hendricks, Cain Velasquez, Henry Cejudo, and Daniel Cormier, to name a few.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी