"Been gaslit for years by the likes of Daniel Cormier & Chael Sonnen" - The MMA Guru makes feelings known after Zhang Weili's win over Tatiana Suarez

Popular and polarizing MMA content creator The MMA Guru has expressed his thoughts on UFC 312's co-main event, where strawweight champion Zhang Weili defeated Tatiana Suarez by unanimous decision.

Suarez is an American mixed martial artist and a former wrestler, who has several acollades to her name because of her wrestling prowess. In 2011, she was ranked the No.1 freestyle wrestler at 121 pounds in the United States. The latter started wrestling at a very tender age and has secured many medals in the World Championship, and World Cup among other famed competitions.

In 2012, when Suarez was training for the Summer Olympics, a cancerous growth was discovered on her thyroid gland. Despite having to undergo radiation and therapy, she fought the illness like the strong woman she is.

The 34-year-old American is famed for her dominant grappling-heavy fight style and has four submission wins in the UFC. In the past, she has also been compared to UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov because of a similar fight style.

At UFC 312, fans expected the unbeaten challenger to dominate the five-rounder by out-wrestling the champion. She found success in round 1. However, in round 2, 'Magnum' took her down and controlled her.

The Chinese strawweight demonstrated exceptional takedown defense and striking in all the rounds. Meanwhile, Suarez had other injuries that affected her performance and caused her to slow down, including a terrible gash on her knee. After five rounds, Weili won by unanimous decision.

Following the Suarez's loss, amid all the hype surrounding American wrestlers, MMA Guru posted on X claiming that he would not be "trusting USA Wrestling credentials" from now on. The page wrote:

"Not trusting USA Wrestling credentials anymore, I've been gaslit for the year by the likes of Daniel Cormier & Chael Sonnen about these "MONSTERS" at wrestling #UFC312 They all get shucked off by the first athletic person with ZERO background that they run into Zhang beats Suarez."

Check out The MMA Guru's post below:

Zhang Weili credits her coach for her successful title defense

At UFC 312, China’s Zhang Weili defended her gold successfully and became the first UFC fighter to beat Tatiana Suarez.

Daniel Cormier praised 'Magnum' in the post-fight octagon interview for her incredible and consistent takedown defense and for dispelling everyone's doubts that her opponent is a more skilled wrestler and would outmaneuver her.

Meanwhile, the strawweight champion commended her coach for her performance and said:

“I [Zhang Weili] have one of the best coaches."

Check out Zhang Weili's comments below (1:10):

