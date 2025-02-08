"She's going to Khabib" - Former title challenger shares bold prediction for Zhang Weili vs. Tatiana Suarez title clash at UFC 312 

The UFC 312 co-main event will see strawweight champion Zhang Weili defending her title against undefeated challenger Tatiana Suarez. Zhang, who secured a thrilling victory over Yan Xiaonan at UFC 300, has successfully defended her title twice since reclaiming it in 2023. She looks to continue her dominance but faces a formidable test in Suarez, a seasoned wrestler with well-rounded MMA skills.

Suarez has been compared to former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for her grappling-heavy style. Former title challenger Gilbert Burns believes she will take Zhang down repeatedly, controlling her on the mat to secure a dominant decision win.

Predicting the outcome of the fight on his YouTube channel, Burns said:

"I’m a huge fan of both, especially Tatiana Suarez. She had cancer, she beat cancer, she had so many injuries, but now she’s up on her feet, she’s fighting for the title. I think she’s going [to] ‘Khabib’ Zhang Weili. I think she’s going to take her down and going to keep taking her down and ground-and-pound and ground-and-pound." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Burns added:

“Maybe a submission, I don’t think so. But I think Tatiana Suarez is going to be, 'and new' by decision, beating Zhang Weili. Don’t count Zhang Weili out, she’s still going to have her moments. I think she might hurt Tatiana a little bit, but Tatiana knows her moment. She’s going to take her down and she’s going to Khabib and win by dominant decision."

Check out Gilbert Burns' comments below (6:30):

Zhang Weili is confident in her wrestling skills ahead of Tatiana Suarez challenge

Zhang Weili acknowledges Tatiana Suarez’s elite wrestling but remains confident in her grappling improvements ahead of their UFC 312 showdown. The strawweight champion has worked extensively on her wrestling in recent years, preparing for a challenge like Suarez.

Known for her relentless takedowns and control, Suarez has dominated opponents with her grappling. However, Zhang believes her evolution in the sport will be key to defending her title. Previewing the fight in a recent interview with UFC, Weili said:

"I think Tatiana is great in her wrestling and grappling, but I have also improved a lot in my wrestling and grappling in the past couple of years, and prepared a lot for this. I think right after I fought Amanda Lemos. I think Tatiana was there and I thought she was gonna call my name and want to challenge [me], but for a long time, they were very quiet.” [H/t: ufc.com]"

