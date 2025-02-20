Bo Nickal picks between wrestling a black bear and a mountain lion

UFC middleweight rising star Bo Nickal is one of the most decorated wrestlers to ever compete in MMA. With multiple wrestling titles under his belt, Nickal is definitely proud of his grappling roots. He often utilizes it to keep his undefeated record intact.

It's been theorized that wrestling is the best discipline to have in MMA. Many current and former champions have strong wrestling backgrounds. Nickal is one of the most recent MMA prospects to come from collegiate wrestling, showing good promise.

Recently, the former NCAA Division I champion did an "Ask Me Anything" with his fans on X, with the topic being wrestling. One fan, who goes by @the_sir_real_ on the platform, asked:

"Would you rather wrestle a black bear or a mountain lion?"

Bo Nickal promptly responded with:

"hmmmm give me the bear"

Though a hypothetical fight between a human being and a carnivorous predator would almost always go to the animal's side, choosing between a bear and a mountain lion would beg one to side with the smaller opponent. It's interesting to learn that Nickal would rather fight the bigger predator in this bout.

Bo Nickal wants to "educate" The MMA Guru about wrestling

One thing to know about Bo Nickal is he'll always defend the honor of collegiate wrestling, particularly USA wrestling. After the co-main event of UFC 312 over a week ago, where wrestling specialist Tatiana Suarez lost her title bid against UFC strawweight champ Zhang Weili, USA wrestling was put into question.

The one who threw shade at American wrestling was popular MMA media member The MMA Guru, who took to X to express his opinion:

"Not trusting USA Wrestling credentials anymore, I've been gaslit for the year by the likes of Daniel Cormier & Chael Sonnen about these "MONSTERS" at wrestling #UFC312 They all get shucked off by the first athletic person with ZERO background that they run into Zhang beats Suarez."

Nickal responded by calling out the popular MMA personality:

Bo Nickal has won the NCAA Division I championship thrice and the Big Ten Conference Championship as many times. When it comes to wrestling, he is a top-of-the-food-chain killer. It's no wonder he's quite protective of the sport.

