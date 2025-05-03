Bo Nickal previews upcoming Reinier de Ridder fight at UFC Des Moines, vows to "exploit" Dutchman's mistakes

There is no shortage of confidence for Bo Nickal ahead of his matchup with Reinier de Ridder. The two men meet in a middleweight encounter in the UFC Des Moines co-main event, which Nickal broke down in a recent pre-fight interview. According to him, he has studied de Ridder and is aware of his shortcomings.

Ad

While a skilled fighter, de Ridder has relatively poor striking. Moreover, he isn't a strong takedown artist despite being an exceptional grappler once the fight hits the mat. Nickal believes wholeheartedly in his ability to take advantage of de Ridder's flaws as a fighter.

"He very creative on the ground, so that's something I look at as high-level skills. He also has a judo black belt, so he's a guy that uses that to his advantage in the clinch and being able to throw people. Then I look at his striking and I think that he's got a really good jab, straight left hand is pretty solid. But, I think, that at the same time he makes a lot of mistakes in all areas. On the ground, in the clinch, on the feet and so that's something I'll look to exploit. And I feel that with the gameplan that my team and I have set that I'll be able to do that."

Ad

Trending

Check out Bo Nickal's thoughts on Reinier de Ridder:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nickal himself is a high-level grappler, or at least a wrestler, having won three NCAA Division I wrestling championships. He's still green as far as MMA is concerned, and his last win over Paul Craig at UFC 309 was widely criticized for its perceived lack of dominance.

Reinier de Ridder is the first world champion Bo Nickal will have faced

At just 7-0, Bo Nickal hasn't faced much elite competition. Most of his opponents have been regional MMA talents, with Paul Craig, a genuine UFC-level fighter, being the highest caliber of fighter he has faced. At UFC Des Moines, he will take on his first-ever true world champion.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Reinier de Ridder is 19-2 and a former two-division ONE champion, having held the promotion's middleweight and light heavyweight titles. He also spent the majority of his career undefeated and will present a curious puzzle for Nickal to solve.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.