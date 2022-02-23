Ranking all of Reinier de Ridder's wins in ONE Championship

All MMA fans should be taking notice of ONE Championship's double champ Reinier 'The Dutch Knight' de Ridder.

Considered to be one of the best fighters outside the UFC, the undefeated jiu-jitsu ace has barreled through the ranks of ONE Championship. In just two years and five fights in the promotion, de Ridder has already captured both the middleweight and light heavyweight titles. That's unheard of in the sport.

Such a meteoric rise to double-champ status is unprecedented in the sport. Not even Conor McGregor and Daniel Cormier were able to achieve such a distinction in the same period of time. Now that he has two belts firmly resting on each shoulder, de Ridder is expressing interest in becoming MMA's first-ever triple-division champ.

If he achieves that, he'll be on a level that's his and his alone.

For now, however, de Ridder has to defend one of his thrones first. On Friday, February 25th, 'The Dutch Knight' will defend his middleweight belt against fellow champion, ONE welterweight king Kiamrian 'Brazen' Abbasov. The main event of ONE: Full Circle will have lots of eyes looking at the two champions competing.

If you want to know what the hype is all about with ONE's only double champ, you've come to the right place. Today, we look at the 5 fights de Ridder had in ONE Championship en route to becoming the company's only current champ-champ.

#5. A trial by fire against Leandro Ataides - ONE Championship: Warrior's Code

Reinier de Ridder's fight with former title challenger Leandro 'Leo' Ataides was his biggest test to date at that point. Against Ataides, de Ridder had a grueling match against a dangerous powerhouse.

Right off the bat, you can tell that de Ridder was hesitant to engage with Ataides' punching power. The Dutch grappler was having quite a difficult time getting past Ataides' punches to score a takedown.

Despite not having early success with his grappling, de Ridder never relented and had Ataides defending most of his grappling entries. Due to this, the Brazilian powerhouse was quite gassed in round 2. Breathing through his mouth and mostly telegraphing his strikes, Ataides was a perfect target for the much fresher de Ridder.

'The Dutch Knight' continued his gritty style and kept Ataides working in the clinch 'til the final horn. Once the scorecards had been read, de Ridder had his hand raised and was primed for a showdown against then-champion Aung La N Sang.

