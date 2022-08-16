Bo Nickal reveals why he feels his fight at Dana White's Contender Series 49 was "a little bit of a letdown"

Bo Nickal explained why he felt his fight at DWCS (Dana White’s Contender Series) 49 earlier this month was a bit of a letdown. In the latest edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Nickal revisited the aforesaid fight, which was only his second professional MMA bout.

The fight witnessed Nickal spectacularly submit Zachary Borrego with a rear-naked choke in just 62 seconds. During his conversation with Helwani, the folkstyle and freestyle wrestling savant claimed that he was disappointed by how the fight played out.

The 26-year-old noted that he was offered “very little resistance” by his opponent and that the fight pretty much went exactly as he expected it to. Bo Nickal suggested that while he was happy to secure a dominant win, he was disappointed by the lack of challenge. Nickal stated:

“I guess when I look at my performances, it’s almost that was, like, such a given, such an expectation from myself that it’s, like, you do it. I trained hard for six weeks. I put so much attention into my camp, in my training, and then it just happens like that. It’s almost a little bit of a letdown, because it’s not exciting.”

“It wasn’t that crazy to me. It was just what I expected: business as usual. So, yeah, I mean, that’s the disappointing part. But the good part is obviously, came out there unscathed, didn’t take any damage, and I get to fight again right away.”

Jorge Masvidal on Bo Nickal’s outstanding wrestling prowess

Presently, middleweight prospect Bo Nickal is scheduled to face Donovan Beard at the upcoming DWCS event on September 27. Intriguingly, many have already touted Nickal as the next big thing in MMA.

Earlier this year, the UFC’s BMF champion Jorge Masvidal was all praise for his ATT (American Top Team) training partner Bo Nickal, particularly in regards to his wrestling. Speaking to ESPN MMA, ‘Gamebred’ lauded Nickal for his work ethic, creativity, and ability to dissect every position. Noting that he helps Nickal improve his striking skills whereas the latter guides him in wrestling, Masvidal said:

"Bo is so damn good. So much better than me. He's so better than me. He's also a 197-pounder, and he doesn't use his strength, but his fluidity, his ability. I saw Bo since his freshman year in college. I was actually in Madison Square Garden for NCAA's, and he was a finalist there. And after that he went to win it, like, three times.”

