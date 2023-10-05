Bobby Green breaks down UFC's master "story writing" approach with upcoming Tony Ferguson vs Paddy Pimblett fight

Bobby Green has given a breakdown of the UFC's masterful storytelling approach concerning the Tony Ferguson vs Paddy Pimblett fight.

Green's most recent octagon appearance witnessed him defeat Ferguson via third-round submission in July 2023. Additionally, he had previously called for a fight against Pimblett but hasn't fought the rising UK star yet.

As for the highly-anticipated Ferguson-Pimblett lightweight bout, it's scheduled to take place at UFC 296 on December 16, 2023.

Ahead of his UFC Fight Night showdown against Grant Dawson that'll transpire on October 7, 2023, Green fielded multiple questions from the media. 'King' was notably asked about the UFC's decision to book the Ferguson-Pimblett fight. Green responded by alluding that the legendary Ferguson is on a six-fight losing streak, whereas Pimblett is on a six-fight win streak.

'King' noted that despite the win-loss dichotomy, the UFC have booked Ferguson to face Pimblett because they want to use Ferguson's name value to build Pimblett.

"When it comes back to the Paddy and Tony stuff, I tell everybody it's like story writing for the UFC. They know how to write stories. So, they're writing this story, and everybody's story goes differently," he said.

'King' indicated that everyone has a unique role in a given story and each one's respective story unfolds differently. The 37-year-old suggested that his story is vastly different from Pimblett's. He emphasized that he's never picked his opponents and has faced anyone placed in front of him.

"Most of the time, you don't see someone who's gonna come on a six [fight] loss streak fight someone who's on a six [fight] win streak. But the story writing is going there, and they [UFC] want to build that kid [Pimblett]. So, they would keep him away from me, so they could build him. It's too risky. So, the story writing; they're just writing the story," he added.

Watch Green discuss the topic at 6:40 in the video below:

Former 'El Cucuy' opponent outlines potential outcome of Tony Ferguson vs Paddy Pimblett

A few years ago, Tony Ferguson was regarded as one of the most dangerous fighters in the UFC lightweight division and had strung together an epic 12-fight win streak.

Among the fighters 'El Cucuy' defeated during the streak was former Strikeforce lightweight champion Josh Thomson. In a recent edition of his Weighing In podcast, Thomson discussed his old foe and seemingly dismissed his chances against Paddy Pimblett.

Thomson opined that Ferguson has sustained too much damage in his career and has "banged up" his body. 'The Punk' implied that the 39-year-old Ferguson is past his prime and likely lacks the physical strength to endure strikes from the 28-year-old Pimblett.

Insinuating that Ferguson would probably lose his upcoming fight against 'The Baddy,' Thomson said:

"Paddy’s got the physical strength to really, really drive it home. I think the grappling goes towards Tony but Tony’s physical strength, he’s not a strong guy."

Check out Thomson's assessment at 58:57 in the video below: