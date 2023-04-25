Bobby Green is not happy with the UFC and Dana White after what initially appeared to be a first-round knockout victory was changed to a no-contest at UFC Vegas 71. The veteran lightweight shared how his conversation with the promotional frontman went following the bout.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, 'King' was asked if the UFC has done right by him, responding:

"No. I talked to Dana. I just told him, 'My bad, bro, I was trying to f**king hit him with a lead elbow. I wasn't f**king trying to do no bulls**t. F**king kid went down so I smashed him.' And so Dana was like, 'It's alright, it's all good, kid.' But s**t that ain't all good, I need my money."

Bobby Green added:

"I need my money. I didn't get my other back end, and I don't bulls**t. I got goals and I got aspirations. I'm supposed to pay my house off. That's what I set my goal to be. I did everything right to get to this point and I hate when we have setbacks like this. Trust me, I would never do no s**t to hurt my potential of winning at all. I would never jeopardize that."

Catch Bobby Green's comments below:

While the accidental clash of heads led to Gordon ending up on the ground, Green alleged that his opponent was still conscious and trying to put him in a triangle prior to being finished. 'King' was visibly upset at the post-fight presser, which he stormed out of.

Bobby Green remains livid following UFC Vegas 71

Bobby Green is not happy with the decision to rule his UFC Vegas 71 bout against Jared Gordon as a no-contest. The MMA veteran recently claimed that Gordon should've fought through the unfortunate clash of heads and that headbutts happen all the time in the sport.

In the same interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'King' stated:

"When did we get so pu**ified? When did we start becoming pu**ies? This is a f**king fight. 98% of the scars on my face, this s**t came from headbutts. I just fought through the s**t. I just fought through it. These ni**as don't be touching me, but now I got hit in the head, now it looks like I'm bleeding, like he was doing some work. Nah, he hit me with a headbutt. This s**t happens all the f**king time. Man the f**k up."

Catch Bobby Green's comments below:

