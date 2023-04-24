Bobby Green is not thrilled with the decision to overturn what appeared to be a first-round TKO victory at UFC Vegas 71. The unranked lightweight has continued to voice his frustration regarding the ruling.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, 'King' stated:

"When did we get so pu**ified? When did we start becoming pu**ies? This is a f**king fight. 98% of the scars on my face, this s**t came from headbutts. I just fought through the s**t. I just fought through it. These ni**as don't be touching me, but now I got hit in the head, now it looks like I'm bleeding, like he was doing some work. Nah, he hit me with a headbutt. This s**t happens all the f**king time. Man the f**k up."

Check out Bobby Green's full comments below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #TheMMAHour



"This is a f****** fight… This s*** happens all the time. Man the f*** up.”



youtube.com/watch?v=aEswQl… Bobby Green reacts to his fight against Jared Gordon being ruled a no contest due to a headbutt"This is a f****** fight… This s*** happens all the time. Man the f*** up.” Bobby Green reacts to his fight against Jared Gordon being ruled a no contest due to a headbutt 😬 #TheMMAHour"This is a f****** fight… This s*** happens all the time. Man the f*** up.”▶️ youtube.com/watch?v=aEswQl… https://t.co/CfttFJtbYZ

In his post-fight press conference following the bout, Bobby Green suggested that Jared Gordon remained conscious despite the accidental clash of heads. He alleged that his opponent was attempting to put him in a triangle while they were on the ground prior to him picking up what appeared to be a ground-and-pound finish.

Green also claimed the UFC could be trying to cheat him out of his win bonus. It is unclear if the promotion will look to appeal the unranked lightweight in one way or another.

Check out Bobby Green's reaction to the no-contest below:

Jared Gordon shares disappointment with no contest against Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 71

While Jared Gordon was likely happy with the decision to overturn the first-round stoppage, he was disappointed by the accidental clash of heads. The unranked lightweight took to Instagram following UFC Vegas 71, stating:

"I would be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed after a long training camp where I dedicated every moment towards becoming stronger, more technical and healthy. I spent a lot of money this camp and it’s upsetting that two fights in a row I got half my paycheck."

Check out Jared Gordon's full Instagram post below:

The first bout that Jared Gordon was referring to came against Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 282. While the latter was declared the winner, the majority of fighters, fans, and analysts labeled the bout as a robbery.

In the months following their December 2022 meeting, 'Flash' found himself exchanging words with 'The Baddy' on more than one occasion.

Poll : 0 votes