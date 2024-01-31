“Bobby knuckles is the matchup to make” - Kamaru Usman’s “great shape” in recent training snaps sparks fan discussion on ex-UFC champ’s next step

Fans reacted after recent photos of Kamaru Usman emerged, resulting in plenty of discussion on who he should fight when he returns to the octagon.

X account, MMA Orbit, posted a number of recent training photos of the former UFC welterweight champion appearing to be in excellent shape. They posed a question to the MMA community as to what his next step should be after coming off his losses to Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev. They wrote:

"Former champion Kamaru Usman looking in great shape in his latest training pics. Who should the Nigerian Nightmare fight on his return to the octagon?"

It's important to note that there were many in the MMA community, including fighters that believed 'The Nigerian Nightmare' could have defeated Chimaev had their fight been five rounds. With that in mind, fans shared their thoughts on potential matchups at welterweight and even middleweight should he decide to make another attempt at 185 pounds. They wrote:

"Bobby Knuckles is the matchup to make"

"Step in if costa pulls out. If costa stays in, fight JDM-Burns winner or Shavkat."

"Winner of Whittaker vs Costa or Cannonier"

"Belal if he wants to go back at 170. Canonier/Khamzat rematch if 185"

"Shavkat Rakhmonov at WW. Fight would show us how legit Shavkat is and also Usman can deal with a dangerous young new contender."

"They’ll feed him Shavkat. He should wait for the winner of Costa/Whittaker though"

It will be interesting to see who the UFC will match Usman up with when he returns and which weight the bout will be contested at.

Kamaru Usman opens up about the challenges of being a fighter

Kamaru Usman opened up about the challenges of being a UFC fighter and the sacrifices they make in order to achieve success in MMA.

During his appearance on the PBD Podcast, the former welterweight champion described what fighters go through in preparation for their bouts and mentioned that more damage is done in training than the fight itself. He said:

"The months and months and weeks and weeks of practice that we're putting in twice a day. Some guys are getting three a days. You're lifting, you're grappling, and you're sparring...At the end of the day, the one thing that doesn't change is evolution."

