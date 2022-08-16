"He's almost like a machine right now" - WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley believes Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 could be "one of the greatest fights of the year"

Bobby Lashley recently gave his take on the upcoming welterweight championship between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards.

Usman is all set to defend his belt for the sixth time in a rematch against Leon Edwards at the main event of UFC 278, scheduled for August 20 at the Vivint Arena. Edwards will be looking to claim the belt from the reigning champ and hand 'The Nigerian Nightmare' his first defeat in the promotion.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley weighed in on the upcoming title bout at UFC 278. Lashley evaluated the fighters' strengths and weaknesses, claiming that Edwards was no easy opponent for the reigning champion.

Expressing his excitement at the matchup, Lashley said:

"[Leon Edwards] is super talented. But on the same token, Kamaru Usman... is almost like a machine right now. He's a machine. His striking wasn't his forte before, but since moving over with [Trevor] Whitman... his striking is on point. His jab is unbelievable."

Bobby Lashley added:

"Leon is kind of like the same fighter. I'm not picking one of those guys. I just wanna watch the fight. I think it's going to be incredible. Either one of the guys that win, they are going to deserve it...If he [Kamaru Usman] can keep that same mentality and Leon can keep the same hunger, it's gonna be one of the greatest fights of the year."

Leon Edwards gives his opinion on Kamaru Usman ahead of their bout at UFC 278

In a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, Edwards claimed his upcoming bout against Kamaru Usman was the "perfect time" to fight. 'Rocky' revealed how he is more polished and skilled as a fighter compared to their first outing at UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Cowboy 2, where he was defeated by the Nigerian via unanimous decision.

Expressing his views on his upcoming opponent, Edwards said:

"I've improved leaps and bounds, and I think now is the perfect time for us to fight... I think them years [of not fighting], looking back at it now, are a blessing in disguise, because it gave me time to hone my skills and polish what I needed to polish off. While he's competed, but he's also been in wars you know, his body is breaking down. I think now is the perfect time." [sic]

