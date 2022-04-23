"Goodluck on your title shot" - Bokang Masunyane responds following Jarred Brooks loss at ONE 156 

South African dynamo Bokang Masunyane suffered his first career loss at the hands of Jarred Brooks at ONE 156. Masunyane wasn't able to mount much offense in the fight as 'The Monkey God' immediately went on to clinch him right at the opening bell.

Mostly defending while Brooks worked from standing back control, Masunyane eventually succumbed to a choke with 30 seconds left in the round:

It was a heartbreaking loss for the then-defeated strawweight, who had to travel all the way from South Africa for the title eliminator bout. After the fight, Masunyane took to Instagram to address his fans, Jarred Brooks and his team:

"Sorry guys… I didn’t get the win. So close to that title shot. It sucks, but it’s also part of the game... congratulations @the_monkeygod on your win. Beautiful performance and goodluck on your title shot. I was an honour sharing the circle with you man."

He continued by addressing a member of his team, Wade Clayton Kerspuy, followed by some motivational words:

"Thank you to my brother @wade_eltorito_kerspuy for coming up to Singapore with me. We had a hard week ahead of us, but we where about to pull all the strings to get the fight to happen. Mad love for you brother...Thank you all for the support and messages. I’ll definitely come back stronger. 🇿🇦💪🏾"

Check out the Instagram post below:

Now that Jarred Brooks has successfully punched his ticket to an eventual showdown with ONE strawweight champion, Joshua Pacio, Masunyane was quick to express support for his fellow fighter.

After all is said and done, fighters are brothers by spirit. No matter what happens in the cage, they understand the struggles and hardships to even just get there. Masunyane's wholesome words for Jarred Brooks show his character not just as a fighter, but as a person as well.

Jarred Brooks will face Joshua Pacio for the ONE strawweight world title

After needing just one round to hand Masunyane his first loss, Brooks immediately jumped the cage and addressed the champion, Joshua Pacio:

"Joshua Pacio, baby! Who's coming, who's coming, Joshua Pacio? Me! That's me, baby. You better get that s*** right!"

Even as he walked backstage, 'The Monkey God' wasn't done addressing the Filipino title holder:

"That's what I'm talking about, baby! Hey, Joshua Pacio. Much love to you, baby. But we're coming. I can't f*****g stress it enough, how much I want that belt, and I want it way more than you. We all have our trials and tribulations, but guess what, nobody is coming for me like I'm coming for you, baby. Nobody!"

Watch the Instagram clip below:

Jarred Brooks is a bout away from seeing championship gold perched on his shoulder. As early as his ONE debut, we saw how Brooks might be the one to dethrone Pacio. After his performance in ONE 156, 'The Monkey God' just got closer to that reality.

