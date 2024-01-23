“Bombs in those hands” - Anatoly Malykhin’s horrifying knockouts send shivers down fans’ spines

Fans are in awe of the devastating power Anatoly Malykhin has showcased throughout his ONE Championship tenure.

Malykhin made his ONE debut in March 2021, defeating Alexandre Machado by first-round knockout. Six months later, the hard-hitting Russian returned and secured another first-round finish against Amir Aliakbari, officially putting the division on notice.

Since then, Malykhin has continued his reign of terror by knocking out Kirill Grishenko, Reinier de Ridder, and Arjan Bhullar to become the ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight MMA world champion.

ONE recently shared a collage of Malykhin’s finishes on Instagram with the following caption:

“Anatoly Malykhin is a PROBLEM 😨 The two-division king rides an undefeated streak, with ALL FINISHES, into ONE 166: Qatar, where he challenges Reinier de Ridder for the middleweight MMA throne on March 1 🏆🏆🏆 @anmalykhin”

Fans filled the Instagram comment section with praise for Malykhin:

“Bombs in those hands”

“This man hits like a truck 😬”

“KO on RDR was one of the most brutal I’ve seen”

“The wrecking machine”

“He’s a small Heavyweight,Light Heavyweight is probably his preferred weight,dropping to middleweight I don’t see a problem as He’ll still carry bombs in both hands,De Ridder will be knocked out again 👊🏾🔥”

“Ko machine👏🔥”

“Incredible power❤️🙏☝️👊”

Instagram comments

Anatoly Malykhin looks to become the first simultaneous three-division world champion

In December 2022, Anatoly Malykhin made his dreams come true by knocking out Reinier de Ridder to become the undisputed ONE light heavyweight MMA world champion. de Ridder hasn’t fought in MMA since, as he needed to recover from his injuries and evolve in the gym.

On March 1, de Ridder seeks revenge against Malykhin when they meet in the ONE 166: Qatar main event at Lusail Sports Arena. This time, ‘The Dutch Knight’ will put his middleweight world title on the line, giving Malykhin an opportunity to become the first simultaneous three-division world champion.

It’ll be easier said than done for Malykhin, as he must cut more weight than he’s used to. With that said, the Russian superstar has proven he has the power to take out any opponent.