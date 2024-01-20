“Bore off you little gremlin” - Liam Harrison brushes off former bantamweight MMA king John Lineker’s threats

Liam Harrison sounded off on former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker after their fight was recently canceled.

On Jan. 28, Harrison was scheduled to end his year-and-a-half layoff with an intriguing Muay Thai bout against Lineker. Unfortunately, ‘Hitman’ suffered another injury setback, forcing him to withdraw from the ONE Fight Night 18 contest.

Since then, Lineker has accused the Muay Thai great of faking his injury to pull out of their fight. One of the Brazilian’s quotes was shared by Sportskeeda MMA on social media, leading to Harrison providing the following response on his temporary Instagram story:

“Bore off you little gremlin …already said I’ll punch your face to smitherines in a boxing fight once I get my muaythai career done with, and if this is my last year fighting I want it against legends …not you”

Harrison’s Instagram story

For now, John Lineker and Liam Harrison seem to be going in different directions. Lineker could be fighting Fabricio Andrade next in a trilogy for the ONE bantamweight MMA world title, while Harrison hopes to secure a Muay Thai super-fight to close out his career in “The Art of Eight Limbs.”

Liam Harrison talks about potentially fighting Seksan in last Muay Thai bout

Liam Harrison is at a point in his legendary career where he’s focused on fighting fellow Muay Thai greats. Luckily for him, one of the best Thai fighters of all time, Seksan, joined ONE in 2023 and could be the perfect dance partner for ‘Hitman.’

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, Harrison had this to say about potentially fighting Seksan:

“I think what we can make for the fans and what we could make for like possibly my last fight, I think it'll be just a really good way to bow in a blaze of glory. Win, lose, or draw, it’s going to be ridiculous. So I think it’ll be a good one.”

Liam Harrison has proven he can go to war with any bantamweight Muay Thai fighter on the planet. With that said, Seksan is not an average living legend, as the 35-year-old showcased he has more gas left in the tank by going 8-0 under the ONE banner in 2023.

Watch Harrison's interview with SCMP below: