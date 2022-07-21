Jordan Leavitt points out both of Paddy Pimblett's UFC opponents have been cut post-fight

At the recent UFC press conference ahead of this weekend's UFC London event, Jordan Leavitt revealed an interesting fact about both of Paddy Pimblett's UFC opponents.

While speaking to the press, 'The Monkey King' stated that Luigi Vendramini and Rodrigo Vargas were both cut from the organization after losing to Pimblett.

The statement is true, with Vendramini being cut from the UFC roster after going 1-3 in his UFC career. Pimblett's other opponent, Vargas, was also removed from the organization's roster after losing three out of his four UFC bouts.

When a reporter asked Leavitt if he's looking to try and steal Paddy Pimblett's momentum, 'The Monkey King' was dismissive of the Liverpudlian's achievements:

"He doesn't really have momentum. You know, he beat two guys that aren't even on the roster anymore."

Watch Leavitt speak to the press here:

What this essentially means is that at this moment in time, Pimblett hasn't fought an active UFC fighter since joining the organization. It's not a great look for 'The Baddy' and shows that Jordan Leavitt is a step-up in competition for the Englishman.

Leavitt is currently 3-1 in the UFC, losing only to Claudio Puelles via unanimous decision in his second bout in the organization. 'The Monkey King' is currently on a two-fight win streak after beating both Matt Sayles and Trey Ogden in back-to-back bouts.

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt: Height, reach, weight and UFC record comparison

Paddy Pimblett is slightly taller than Jordan Leavitt, with 'The Baddy' standing at 178cm and his opponent being 175cm tall. Pimblett has a reach of 185cm that is 5cm longer than his opponent's.

Both fighters weigh around the same, with Pimblett last tipping the official scale at 155lbs, just half a pound heavier than Leavitt's most recent weigh-in mark.

Of course, Leavitt has a better resume within the organization for the reason that has been mentioned above.

Leavitt is currently 3-1 in the UFC and Pimblett is undefeated after his two bouts. 'The Monkey King' hasn't fought the best of the best. However, his three wins against Trey Ogden, Matt Sayles and Matt Wiman are still a greater achievement than Pimblett's victories and the quality of his opposition so far.

