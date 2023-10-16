“Bottled wolf blood” - Khamzat Chimaev drops new 'Smesh' perfume line less than one week out from UFC 294, fans react

Fans reacted after Khamzat Chimaev announced the release of his new 'Smesh' perfume line less than one week out from his middleweight bout against Kamaru Usman at UFC 294.

The surging contender took to his X account, where he posted a video announcing that his perfume line is now available for purchase. In the video, he is in the middle of a grueling training session followed by quick cuts of the perfume bottles along with more information on where to purchase them.

He said:

"Now you can buy the official Khamzat perfume...The first drop is only 5,000 pieces."

Fans weighed in and shared their thoughts on 'Borz' branching off into the perfume industry. They mentioned that it was hilarious that Khamzat Chimaev launched a perfume line named 'Smesh' and found humor in the branding of the product, writing:

"perfume made with the blood of the last opponent" [@shemsy_92 - X]

"I heard it’s just bottled wolf blood" [@cryptotom1111 - X]

"Paulo coming out with Of, Khamzat coming out with perfume. Crazy week lol" [@ZenStoic28 - X]

"Smells like SMESH" [@CSLSportsTakes - X]

"Does it smell like wolf?" [@FirasObeidat2 - X]

"After applying this perfume, you will smash everybody." [@BiddooOwais - X]

It will be interesting to see what the sales numbers will be as Khamzat Chimaev is a popular fighter and could capitalize on a lucrative industry.

Dana White confirms Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman winner will earn UFC middleweight title shot

The stakes for the UFC 294 co-main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman were recently raised, as there will now be title implications for the middleweight clash.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, White confirmed that the bout will be a title eliminator, with the winner earning the next title shot against middleweight champion Sean Strickland. He complimented both fighters for accepting the fight on short notice and mentioned that a title shot would be awarded barring any injuries, saying:

"Yes, that is an absolute fact [the winner will receive a title shot]. The fact that these guys are taking this fight on short notice, they will get the next shot at the title. You know, barring any injuries and other things that can possibly happen." [9:56 - 10:06]