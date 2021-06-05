Bouts involving British fighters may be rescheduled as UFC plans big event in London this September

Recent reports suggest the UFC is planning to host cards in the UK for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. BT Sport's Adam Catterall took to Twitter to announce that some fights in upcoming UFC events may be rescheduled to slide into an event in the United Kingdom.

The tweet read:

"Fights involving British fighters (Till vs Brunson & Murphy vs Jourdain) may move date as the #UFC intend to hold an event in London on September 4th. If they do, #UFC266 (scheduled for Sept 4th) will also move date. All dependant on COVID restrictions."

As mentioned in the tweet, fights involving British fighters are expected to be rescheduled to the event that may take place in London. Till vs Brunson and Murphy vs Jourdain are two fights that could feature on a card in the UK. Both fights are currently scheduled to take place on the main card of UFC Fight Night on August 14.

Darren Till has been out of action since his defeat to Robert Whittaker in July last year. He injured his knee following scathing oblique kicks thrown by Robert Whittaker. Now, 'The Gorilla' is aching to return to the octagon and get back to winning ways.

Meanwhile, Manchester's Lerone Murphy remains undefeated with a professional record of 10-0-1. The UFC featherweight is currently unranked but is riding the correct trajectory for a successful MMA career. Out of his ten victories, six came via round-one knockouts.

If COVID-19 restrictions favor fight fans, the UFC will be ready to put on a massive event in London with dynamic fights already lined up.

Has Darren Till ever been a part of a UFC event in the UK?

Yes. Darren Till fought Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Till. The fight between two of the most promising welterweights at the time gave the fans exactly what they hoped to see - an all-out war.

What a chess match!



Stephen Thompson vs. Darren Till goes to the judges at #UFCLiverpool pic.twitter.com/92ZhpGYixQ — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) May 27, 2018

Darren Till won the bout via unanimous decision. The crowd at the event was elated. The British fighter gave the event a fitting end. Following his win over Stephen Thompson, Till challenged UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Tyron Woodley defeated Darren Till via submission to hand the British fighter his first professional loss.

