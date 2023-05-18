Boxer Devin Haney details how 'wet dreams' derailed his fight preparations in the past

First, it was Jake Paul, and now Devin Haney has detailed his wet dreams in fight camp.

'The Dream' has been out of action since his unanimous decision victory over George Kambosos Jr. last October. That was his second straight win over 'The Emperor,' and moved him closer to a date with 'Loma.'

The two are slated to headline an ESPN pay-per-view main event this Saturday night. Ahead of his bout against Lomachenko, the undisputed lightweight champion discussed his return in an appearance on The Pivot Podcast.

Devin Haney discussed the seemingly popular topic of abstaining from sex before a fight. Recently, Jake Paul admitted that he intended to do that before his February clash against Tommy Fury. However, 'The Problem Child' claims he had a wet dream before his loss to 'TNT.'

On the podcast, the lightweight champion admitted that he used to abstain for eight weeks before a fight. However, Haney doesn't do the practice anymore, stating:

“I used to do eight weeks [of abstaining from sex before a fight.] But I couldn’t do it anymore because I’d start getting wet dreams closer to my fight. One day, I had a wet dream the day of the fight, and I couldn’t do it anymore. When you have too much testosterone built up, your body will find a way to release it."

See his comments in the video below:

Devin Haney gives a brutal assessment of his return fight

Devin Haney doesn't believe that Vasily Lomachenko is better than him at anything.

'The Dream' and 'Loma' are set to headline an ESPN pay-per-view outing this weekend. Ahead of the bout, many believe the lightweight championship will be a classic, as each man is a pound-for-pound top boxer.

However, the lightweight champion doesn't see it that way. In an interview with BoxingScene conducted before his return, Haney previewed his fight against Lomachenko. He admitted that he doesn't believe the bout will be close.

In fact, Haney believes he's better than his next opponent in every single facet of boxing. In the interview, he stated:

“There is nothing that Loma can do better than me. I'm better than him in every aspect, every attribute. We have to see what version of Loma shows up. I'm prepared for whatever he brings to the table. I've been studying Loma for years, and now I'm dissecting him. I know what type of Loma will show up, and we're going to be ready for what he brings.”

See his comments below:

