Boxer Devin Haney hits back at Tom Holland's comments on his last fight, invokes Zendaya's name in controversial response

Devin Haney recently delivered a scathing retort to Hollywood star and Spiderman actor, Tom Holland. Haney's reaction stemmed from Holland's appearance on the Jay Shetty podcast, where the English actor expressed his admiration for Vasiliy Lomachenko while shedding light on the Ukrainian's recent loss to 'The Dream'.

In a bout that stirred significant controversy, Devin Haney emerged victorious against Lomachenko, but not without igniting a storm of dissenting voices. Despite Lomachenko seemingly dominating the latter rounds, outstriking Haney 124-110, the judges awarded the victory to the American via unanimous decision. Lomachenko's fans and his team deemed the result as one of the biggest robberies in a boxing bout in recent memory.

Speaking about the fight and controversial decision in the aforementioned podcast, Holland stated:

“Well, I see the general consensus is that he won but it was given the other way. He is my favorite boxer... [In] his most recent fight he lost. It went against him. So, I wonder whether they’ll fight again. That’s the problem with boxing, you know. Will they fight again? It’s a tricky business, unlike the UFC where if they wanna fight they will fight."

Catch Holland's comments below:

Holland's comments did not sit well with Devin Haney, who unreleased a fiery response and cleverly brought the Hollywood star's rumored girlfriend Zendaya into the mix and teased a personal connection with the actress. Haney wrote:

"I always had a thing for Zendaya."

Check out Haney's reaction here:

Haney's fervent reaction hints at the sensitivity surrounding his contentious unanimous decision victory over Vasiliy Lomachenko. From the looks of it, it appears that the 24-year-old is not too keen on entertaining the idea of a rematch with the Ukranian.

Stephen A. Smith issues a dire warning to Devin Haney to avoid a showdown with Gervonta Davis

Devin Haney, the current undisputed lightweight world champion, has expressed his willingness to challenge himself against the biggest names in the sport.

Should he continue to fight at 135-pounds, boxing enthusiasts will rally for a potential showdown against Gervonta Davis. However, prominent sports journalist Stephen A. Smith has sounded the alarm, cautioning Devin Haney against a potential clash against 'Tank'.

During a conversation on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, the ESPN analyst minced no words, asserting that Davis' sheer power poses an insurmountable threat for Haney. Smith stated:

“I see Gervonta Davis and I look at Haney and I’m like, you don’t want no part of Gervonta Davis. You want to stay away from that brother. Because Haney gets hit too much, and you can’t do that against 'Tank' Davis. You can’t do it. That’s gonna be a problem.”

Catch Smith's comments below: