Boxer Jared Anderson slapped with Felony charge after leading police on high-speed 6-mile chase before dangerously crashing his Dodge Challenger

Jared Anderson is facing a felony charge after leading police on a six-mile-long chase.

'The Real Big Baby' is considered one of the greatest heavyweight prospects today. As a 24-year-old holding an undefeated record of 16-0, he's already defeated former champions such as Charles Martin.

However, not every boxer who is handed great wealth and stardom at a young age can handle it. Last November, Anderson was arrested for driving under the influence, as well as improper handling of firearms. Just a few months removed from that incident, the heavyweight is in trouble once again.

As first reported by ESPN, Jared Anderson was arrested on Thursday. At the time, the heavyweight was arrested for the charge of obstructing, but very few details were released. Now, fans have learned just exactly what happened.

According to the report from ESPN, Anderson was first chased by an officer, who caught him going 91 miles an hour in a 70-mile-an-hour zone. The heavyweight declined to pull over and exceeded at speeds over 130 miles an hour. The officer called off the chase after five miles for safety reasons.

Not too much later, another officer attempted to pull over Anderson, but the heavyweight evaded. This chase was called off after just one mile, again being called off for safety reasons. Finally, a third officer gave chase after Anderson.

This time around, the heavyweight prospect wasn't going to escape the police. Anderson reportedly attempted to evade the third officer for a quarter mile before crashing his car. He was then promptly arrested and charged with a third-degree felony of fleeing an officer.

Will Jared Anderson's felony charge affect his next fight?

Jared Anderson's legal issues will likely have an impact on his next bout.

As of now, 'The Real Big Baby' is set to meet Ryad Merhy on April 13 in Texas. Unfortunately, Anderson's back-to-back arrests will likely have some sort of an impact on that bout.

While Top Rank hasn't yet commented on the legal issue, Anderson is in serious trouble. While he will likely plead down on his first gun charge and DUI, his most recent arrest is a far more serious issue.

As of now, Anderson is facing up to five years in prison and a fine of $10,000. The heavyweight contender is also at risk of losing his driver's license for up to three years due to the driving offenses.