Boxer performing to MC Hammer song 'You can't touch this' gets ironically knocked out in first round

Indonesian boxer Charles Latuperissa faced Sultan Al Nuaimi in a super-flyweight bout in Dubai. Latuperissa certainly caught the eye of the crowd at Caesars Palace, Dubai with his high-energy dance routine to MC Hammer’s ‘U Can’t Touch This’.

However, the bout didn't reflect the ringwalk from the viewpoint of the 2-1-1 boxer as he was floored twice by his opponent before a first round stoppage. Meanwhile, the bout went exactly as planned for debutant Sultan Al Nuaimi who scored a first-round KO in front of his home crowd.

Since then the Emirati professional boxer has gone on to win back-to-back bouts with his last victory coming in December 2020. The super flyweight boxer will look to develop himself as a legitimate contender in a division sporting big names such as Juan Estrada, Roman Gonzalez, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, Jerwin Ancajas and Kazuto Ioka.

While Latuperissa might have lost the bout, his dance routine did not go in vain. The Indonesian boxer was heaped with praise by fans who loved his ringwalk. Taking to Twitter in the aftermath of the incident, a fan wrote:

Props for an entertaining ring entrance. Get 'em next time champ! — Smiles (@SlySmiles) November 24, 2019

It doesn't matter whether u win or lose,u got great moves. — Patrick Ede (@kingpin545) November 23, 2019

Others however believed that Latuperissa could do better if he put as much effort into his boxing. Asking the boxer to focus on his trade, another wrote:

If he only worked as hard in boxing as he did his dance he be unstoppable — Trey55 (@Trey553) November 26, 2019

Another boxer who was weighed down by his ringwalk

Heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder didn't take away any lessons from Latuperissa's loss to Al Nuaimi and decided on another elaborate ringwalk. The boxer from Alabama stepped in to defend the WBC title against Tyson Fury in February 2020.

Wilder would go on to lose the fight and blamed his 40 lbs costume for the defeat. According to Wilder, his costume was so heavy that it left him without fully functioning legs. Blaming the attire, Wilder said:

“He didn’t hurt me at all, but the simple fact is… that my uniform was way too heavy for me. I didn’t have no legs from the beginning of the fight. In the third round, my legs were just shot all the way through.”