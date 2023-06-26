Boxing fight turns into horror scene as fighter's ear explodes in blood during title bout

The brutal side of boxing was showcased to its fullest extent this past Saturday. An IBF super flyweight title match saw undefeated boxers Fernando Martinez and Jade Bornea clash for divisional gold. While the bout almost went to a decision, a pivotal moment in the 9th round set the stage for an 11th-round TKO.

Martinez, a 31-year-old Argentine phenom known as 'Puma', defended his super flyweight championship against Bornea, a younger 28-year-old sensation from the Philippines, coined 'Hurricane'. Fernando Martinez gave his opponent no breathing room, culminating in an incident with the camera in the 9th round.

(The following tweet includes GRAPHIC content):

Cauliflower ear is a common predicament in both boxing and MMA. In the 9th round, Jade Bornea's cauliflower ear exploded after Fernando Martinez backed him up against the ropes and unloaded with combinations. One punch, in particular, caused the blood from Bornea's ear to splatter against the camera lens.

As a testament to his toughness, the 28-year-old survived both the 9th and 10th rounds. However, the 11th round was where he reached the limit of his toughness, at least in the eyes of referee Charlie Fitch. After one too many sets of unanswered punches, the referee stepped in to call for an end to the bout.

In victory, Fernando Martinez extended his unbeaten record to 16 consecutive wins, while simultaneously handing Jade Bornea his first-ever loss in professional boxing. With his win, Martinez recorded his second defense of his IBF super flyweight title.

Cauliflower ear explosions in MMA compared to boxing

Fernando Martinez and Jade Bornea aren't the first fighters to cause a cauliflower ear to explode in boxing. But MMA has its fair share of gruesome injuries as well. Most fans remember Jessica Eye for the spectacular knockout she suffered against all-time great Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 238.

Meanwhile, most fans remember Leslie Smith for welcoming Cris Cyborg to the UFC in the Brazilian's promotional debut. However, both 'Evil Eye' and 'The Peacemaker' had a brutal bout at UFC 180. One of Eye's punches split Smith's cauliflower ear open, causing it to erupt and gush out blood.

It remains one of the most memorable moments in recent WMMA history in the UFC.

Poll : 0 votes