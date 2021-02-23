George Foreman: I'd rather see Conor McGregor in boxing than MMA

Heavyweight boxing legend George Foreman has advised Conor McGregor to give up on his mixed martial arts career to become a full-time boxer.

Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor in their rematch at UFC 257 last January. The Irishman was confident that his boxing abilities would be enough to surpass Poirier for the second time. However, the American stunned McGregor by building his way to victory with low kicks.

Since the setback, McGregor has received a fair amount of criticism for how he handled his training and fighting choices. Foreman is the latest addition to the group of experts to reflect on the UFC superstar's career.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Foreman suggested that Conor McGregor leave his MMA career aside to focus on boxing.

"It's hard for McGregor to accept it, but he's a better puncher than he is in MMA," Foreman said. "I'd rather see him in boxing matches now."

Conor McGregor has had one professional boxing match back in 2017 when he faced one of the best pugilists ever, Floyd Mayweather. McGregor was defeated via technical knockout in the 10th round of the fight.

📅 #OnThisDay in 2017...



Floyd Mayweather Jr beat Conor McGregor to extend his undefeated streak to 50-0 in "The Money Fight"



Mayweather earned a reported $280 million from the win, whilst McGregor took home $130 million. 🤯#WeSpeakYourGame pic.twitter.com/Khu2JIKe9E — ZEbet Nigeria (@ZEbetNG) August 27, 2020

George Foreman believes Conor McGregor could beat Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor

Former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman believes Conor McGregor would be victorious even against boxing legends like Manny Pacquiao if he focused on his career as a pugilist.

"I think if he has a fight with [Manny] Pacquiao, he can actually beat him – good rules, over ten rounds, McGregor can beat him. He's already adjusted to boxing. He's not going to do good in MMA anymore. Pacquiao is very good, as a matter of fact, but McGregor can beat him in a boxing match," Foreman told the Daily Mirror.

A boxing match between Conor McGregor and Pacquiao is currently under negotiation. Since both athletes share the same management team, a bout has high chances of happening.

"I definitely believe it's inevitable for 2021. Both fighters want it. That's the key," said Conor McGregor's manager, Audie Attar.

However, being defeated by Dustin Poirier was not in Conor McGregor's plans. The Irishman now desires a trilogy fight against Poirier, which could frustrate the fans who hope to see the Irishman in action against Pacquiao.