Tough fight for Colby - Anthony Smith on "fantastic" potential fight between Dustin Poirier and Colby Covington

Anthony Smith has weighed in on a potential superfight between lightweight Dustin Poirier and welterweight Colby Covington. Smith believes it is an interesting matchup that fans want to see but not necessarily one 'Chaos' needs. The discussion comes after a message from Poirier on Twitter tagged Covington, seemingly accepting a fight between the two for July 30th.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Believe You Me podcast, 'Lionheart' outlined why he believes the fight has potential but also why it may not happen:

"I think it's a fantastic fight. I think it definitely makes sense for Dustin with just kinda where he's at right now. He's coming off a tough loss. The road to the title for him at 155 looks a little blurry... A big fight at 170, if I'm Colby I probably wouldn't fight Dustin. It's a tough fight that doesn't make a lot of sense. He's in a pretty good spot right now [at welterweight]. One more win against a contender and he's back in contention."

'The Diamond' has failed twice to capture the lightweight title and finds himself in a difficult position in his division.

Dustin Poirier's call to fight Covington is not without a base. Back in March, after defeating Jorge Masvidal, 'Chaos' issued a challenge to 'The Diamond' in his post-fight interview.

Colby Covington remains the No.1-ranked welterweight. As 'Lionheart' discussed, Covington is already in a great position. Despite two losses to champion Kamaru Usman, 'Chaos' is still within contention for another shot if he defeats a ranked opponent. Smith would like to see Covington call out Khamzat Chimaev next.

Watch Anthony Smith's discussion here:

Anthony Smith weighs in on Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal's court case

In the same podcast, Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith discussed the upcoming court proceedings between Covington and Masvidal. The two men are set to appear before a judge in August.

'Gamebred' attacked Covington in Miami after their UFC 272 bout. Masvidal has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and criminal mischief. He has pleaded not guilty to both. 'Chaos' is also said to have suffered a brain injury.

'Lionheart' believes Covington may find it difficult to argue about his injuries in court as he is likely to fight in the octagon again soon:

"Didn't they come out and some of the records that got released or something, and Colby was saying he had head damage or injury. That's really hard to argue in court when you're sueing something for a sh*t ton of money and then you go and take a fight."

