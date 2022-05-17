“They offered me him last week” - Dustin Poirier reveals when his potential grudge match against Colby Covington could take place

Dustin Poirier has suggested that last week, the UFC offered him a fight against Colby Covington for the upcoming UFC 277 event that will take place on July 30.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Poirier addressed his intense rivalry with former American Top Team training partner Covington. While Poirier still trains at ATT, Covington has trained at MMA Masters since 2020 and has been relentlessly lobbying for a fight against ‘The Diamond.’ Addressing the same, Poirier stated:

“I don’t hate anyone, Ariel. But if there was a line right before hate, Colby’s standing there. And I really dislike the guy, and I’ve been saying I don’t want him to make a dollar off of fighting me.” Alluding to his recent tweet about fighting Covington, Poirier noted, “Because they [UFC] offered me him last week, that’s why. So, whatever I tweeted out Saturday or Friday, they offered me him Tuesday or Wednesday that week.”

“It was either wait till the end of the year and fight for a number-one contender at lightweight, or fight July against him and that was the name that they gave me.”

Poirier indicated that he didn’t officially accept the Covington fight but told the UFC that he’d get back to them. The Louisiana native reiterated that he doesn’t want to fight ‘Chaos’ inside the octagon because he doesn’t want the former interim UFC welterweight champion to financially benefit from him. Regardless, he claimed that he’d rather fight Covington in July than wait till the end of the year for a lightweight bout.

Furthermore, Poirier and Helwani referenced Covington's extremely personal trash talk regarding Poirier’s wife and daughter. The former interim UFC lightweight champion highlighted that he knows that Covington’s trash talk is a part of his gimmick, but certain lines shouldn’t be crossed.

Watch Dustin Poirier’s conversation with Ariel Helwani in the video below:

Colby Covington’s jibes at Dustin Poirier and his family

Colby Covington has incessantly taken shots at Dustin Poirier and his family over the past few years. One of the most prominent instances of the same came last November when Covington labeled Poirier’s wife as a “Jezebel” and accused him of using his daughter as a “prop.” Speaking to Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole, ‘Chaos’ said:

"The only fight that makes sense is that Louisiana swamp trash Dustin Soyrier. He can bring his little Jezebel for a wife, his little prop for a kid. I'm gonna end him."

Watch the interview below:

Presently, neither Dustin Poirier nor Colby Covington's next fights and comeback dates have been officially confirmed. Regardless, the consensus is that if a Poirier-Covington matchup materializes, it’s likely to be contested as a welterweight bout.

ESPN @espn



@espnmma | #UFC272 Colby Covington calls out Dustin Poirier after his victory 🗣️ Colby Covington calls out Dustin Poirier after his victory 🗣️ @espnmma | #UFC272 https://t.co/VgcEqKhrmf

Edited by Avinash Tewari