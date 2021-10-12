"He can't fight worth a damn" - Chael Sonnen throws shade at Anthony Joshua yet again, calls Tyson Fury the 'anti-Joshua'

Chael Sonnen has thrown more shade at Anthony Joshua. He even referred to Tyson Fury as the “anti-Joshua.”

Chael Sonnen, who has voiced his opinion on both men in the past, recently decided to tear into Anthony Joshua and the former heavyweight champion’s fighting style.

“Anthony Joshua, who I’m very critical of, unfairly so, admittedly, wants to be the good guy so bad that he’s painfully boring in every aspect. He can’t fight worth a damn, he was born a pretty good athlete, he’s clearly lazy, in his training videos he barely breaks a sweat. He doesn’t understand that to make an omelette you gotta break a few eggs. It’s the fight game... So you bring in the anti-Joshua [Tyson Fury], who is an entertainer.”

Ever since his loss to Oleksandr Usyk last month, Anthony Joshua has been forced to endure a whole lot of criticism from the boxing community and beyond.

While he’ll have a chance to avenge the defeat in a rematch scheduled for early next year, the idea of an Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury superfight feels like it’s slipping away. This holds especially true after Fury was able to dispatch Deontay Wilder in their trilogy showdown this past weekend.

Check out Chael Sonnen's YouTube video below:

What’s next for Anthony Joshua?

The criticism from Chael Sonnen isn’t likely to impact Anthony Joshua on a personal level, but with respect to the bigger picture, he’ll be using all of his doubters and haters as fuel for the rumored rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in 2022.

Anthony Joshua has his eyes set on becoming a unified champion, but to do that, he needs to go back to the drawing board and figure out what went wrong at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tyson Fury, meanwhile, will sit back and wait for his next opponent - who looks set to be Dillian Whyte.

If it isn't, a showdown with the winner of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 could well be on the cards for 'The Gypsy King' sooner rather than later.

