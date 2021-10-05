Chael Sonnen throws shade at Anthony Joshua for losing his belts to Oleksandr Usyk

Chael Sonnen threw shade at Anthony Joshua this week for his recent loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

In one of the biggest boxing fights of the year, Anthony Joshua fell short in his attempt to overcome Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last month. The Brit was soundly beaten via unanimous decision, with Usyk, as a result, claiming the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles. While a rematch is expected to take place early next year, Usyk is already viewed by many as the favorite, thanks to just how dominant he was in London.

One man who was watching Anthony Joshua's performance pretty closely is none other than good old Chael Sonnen.

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen Anthony Joshua @anthonyjoshua Have a great week what ever you got planned 👊🏾 Have a great week what ever you got planned 👊🏾 https://t.co/eYFULUR2pX What are YOU doing this weekend? Cleaning the spot on your mantle-piece where your belts used to sit? twitter.com/anthonyjoshua/… What are YOU doing this weekend? Cleaning the spot on your mantle-piece where your belts used to sit? twitter.com/anthonyjoshua/…

“What are YOU doing this weekend? Cleaning the spot on your mantle-piece where your belts used to sit?”

The ultimate troll Chael Sonnen strikes again

During his fighting days in the UFC, it became pretty clear that Chael Sonnen was one of the masters of trash talk. Combined with what he could do inside the octagon, he was a notable ratings force for the promotion for many years.

In his post-retirement days, he’s spent a lot of time working on his personal YouTube channel, which largely features him giving his thoughts and opinions on mixed martial arts and, sometimes, professional boxing.

Anthony Joshua is the latest in a long line of competitors who have either been called out or criticized by Chael Sonnen in a pattern that has helped him become quite successful within MMA media.

Outside of a tweet that’s gone somewhat viral, though, Sonnen’s venture will sit alongside a parade of other negative messages that Anthony Joshua has received since Usyk had his hand raised. It’s been noted in the past that someone with the stature and marketability of Anthony Joshua will always feel a lot of pressure to perform, but as he showcased in the Andy Ruiz rematch, writing him off could prove to be a big mistake.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh