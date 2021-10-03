"He actually blamed the devil for his behavior" - Chael Sonnen blasts Jon Jones for making excuses after jail release

Chael Sonnen has criticized Jon Jones for his reaction to his latest arrest. Sonnen slammed Jones for suggesting that the devil had made him attack his fiancée.

In an episode of Beyond the Fight, Sonnen addressed one of Jon Jones’ recent Instagram posts. He referenced the former UFC light heavyweight champion's workout video, which comprised of motivational captions. He suggested Jones' attempt to turn the controversy into a positive was an "admission of guilt."

Sonnen claimed that Jones had someone else edit an old video, add captions and then post it on his social media handle. ‘The American Gangster’ weighed in on how Jones is dealing with the backlash from the domestic violence incident, stating:

“Now, he (Jon Jones) has only got three options, okay? You can bury your head in the sand, do absolutely nothing, keep your mouth shut. You’ve got a legal process. You can bury your head in the sand. You can change the topic or you can apologize. Now, of those three, Jon is never going to admit fault or say he’s sorry and potentially, doesn’t even know how to say that. So, he has now blamed the deity on his actions. He actually blamed the devil for his behavior.

“Never said that he was sorry. Back in the gym, working on himself. Going to make this the greatest thing that’s ever happened in his life. When you get knocked off a horse, you get right back on it. These things would be good and meaningful perspectives had Jon been knocked off a horse. He’s not accused of being fallen off a horse. He’s accused of coming into a room at five in the morning and beating the hell out of a woman in front of her children. That’s what he’s been accused of. And if he’s saying that it could be bad but he’s going to mix it into a positive, that’s an admission of guilt.”

Furthermore, Chael Sonnen pointed out that Jon Jones also appears to be using the head trauma he’s sustained in his fighting career as an excuse for his behavior.

Sonnen insinuated that if Jon Jones isn’t lying and is indeed suffering from head trauma, then that could potentially spell the end of his MMA career. The former UFC title challenger highlighted that fighters who claim to have head trauma usually aren’t allowed to compete in top-tier MMA organizations.

Catch Chael Sonnen's criticism of Jon Jones in the video uploaded to his YouTube channel below:

Jon Jones has his sights set on UFC heavyweight gold

Jon Jones’ video with his fiancée, seemingly blaming the devil for his actions, and the release of a 911 call related to his case, have elicited a mixed response of support and condemnation from the MMA community.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Jon Jones just posted this video on his Instagram account. Jon Jones just posted this video on his Instagram account. https://t.co/L89i0pP0Rw

Also Read

Prior to the incident, Jon Jones revealed that he could return to the octagon in the second quarter of 2022. Jones believes he’ll face the winner of Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title.

Fan of MMA? The only 'location' you need to know is this!

Edited by Harvey Leonard

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far