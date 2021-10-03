What is the meaning of BMA, as mentioned in the 911 call of Jon Jones' arrest?

The police audio from Jon Jones' latest arrest was obtained last Friday by MMA Fighting. In the call, the UFC superstar was referred to as BMA, which stands for Black Male Adult in police terminology.

The law enforcement authorities in the United States commonly use the aforementioned acronym to address an African American male aged 18 or above, as cited in the Menlo Park police daily log glossary.

The 911 call of Jones' arrest revealed disturbing details surrounding his alleged assault on fiancee Jessie Moses.

A security guard who called the Las Vegas police said Moses was bleeding from her nose and refused to enter the room she shared with Jones on the day of his arrest.

“He’s actually a professional MMA fighter, Jonathan Jones, and she’s, like, refusing to go back to the room. We’re trying to assist her to help her grab her stuff, and she just will not go back," said the security guard (transcription by MMA Fighting).

Jones was subsequently arrested early Friday morning on September 24. The previous night, he was inducted into UFC's Hall of Fame for his iconic title fight with Alexander Gustafsson in 2013.

Jon Jones appears to be back on good terms with fiancee Jessie Moses

Just over a week after his arrest, Jon Jones has seemingly made peace with his fiancee Jessie Moses. The 34-year-old had posted the below video to his Instagram stories with Moses yesterday.

Jason Williams @jasoneg33 Looks like Jon and his fiancée are on good terms again Looks like Jon and his fiancée are on good terms again https://t.co/H9mgK9vLRN

Following his release, Jones vowed to turn his troubling times "into the best thing to ever happen" in his life. In a video of him doing bench press a day after his arrest, 'Bones' suggested he will never consume alcohol and promised to "work harder than ever."

"I have way too much trauma to consume alcohol, my brain simply can't handle it anymore. I will leave alcohol in my past forever. Turn this nightmare into the best to ever happen in my life. Now is the time to work harder than ever. What the devil means for bad, God means for good. Get right back on my horse," Jon Jones wrote.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Jon Jones just posted this video on his Instagram account. Jon Jones just posted this video on his Instagram account. https://t.co/L89i0pP0Rw

