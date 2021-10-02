Watch: Jon Jones posts video with fiance Jessie Moses days after arrest on charges of domestic battery

Jon Jones was arrested last Friday morning at 5:45 a.m. from a Las Vegas resort called Caesars Palace hours after his UFC Hall of Fame induction.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion was charged with domestic battery, a misdemeanor, and tampering with a police vehicle, a felony. The charges were confirmed by Officer Larry Hadfield of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, as per ESPN.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn.

It was later revealed that a security guard, who identified himself as Eduardo, called the police after Jon Jones' fiance Jessie Moses showed up at the hotel lobby injured and seeking first-aid and assistance.

However, in a recent video posted on social media, Jon Jones is seen with Jessie Moses as John Legend's Stay With You plays in the background. The video has left fans questioning their current situation.

Jason Williams @jasoneg33 Looks like Jon and his fiancée are on good terms again Looks like Jon and his fiancée are on good terms again https://t.co/H9mgK9vLRN

In his first public statement about what transpired that night, Jon Jones posted a video of him working out and blaming alcohol for the incident:

"I have way too much trauma to consume alcohol, my brain simply can't handle it anymore. I will leave alcohol in my past forever. Turn this nightmare into the best to ever happen in my life. Now is the time to work harder than ever. What the devil means for bad, God means for good. Get right back on my horse," Jon Jones wrote.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Jon Jones just posted this video on his Instagram account. Jon Jones just posted this video on his Instagram account. https://t.co/L89i0pP0Rw

Audio recording of the emergency call reveals further details of Jon Jones' arrest

In an audio recording of the call made by Caesars Palace security, as obtained by MMA Fighting, the officer is heard saying that Jessie Moses is bleeding from the nose and mouth:

"She's not admitting to any domestic violence, but she's bleeding from nose and mouth. She's down with us. He’s actually a professional MMA fighter, Jonathan Jones, and she’s, like, refusing to go back to the room. We’re trying to assist her to help her grab her stuff, and she just will not go back," the security officer said on the call.

You can listen to the full audio recording below:

The LVPD detained Jon Jones near the hotel premises minutes later. According to reports, Jones tried to resist arrest and went on to smash his head into the front hood of the patrol vehicle, which is the reason behind the felony charge.

Also Read

When the LVPD later made contact with Moses, she stated that there was a "little bit" of a physical altercation and that he "touched the back" of her head and pulled her hair. However, the police noticed blood on her lips, chin, and all over the garments that she was wearing, as well as on the bed sheets.

Moses declined filing for a protective order against Jones.

Fan of MMA? The only 'location' you need to know is this!

Edited by Jack Cunningham

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far