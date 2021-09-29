"I would like to see what you could do" - What Jon Jones told the cops during his recent arrest 

A recently publicized police report reveals what former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones told Las Vegas officers as he was being taken into custody. Jones reportedly threatened to sue them before challenging them to a fight.

The report indicated that the 34-year-old MMA star became "extremely agitated" when officers read him the Miranda Rights. At that point, Jones said he would have a "huge lawsuit" filed against the Las Vegas Police Department for essentially ruining "the biggest night of his life."

Jones, of course, was in Las Vegas for the UFC Hall-of-Fame ceremony. He was one of the awardees after his 2013 title clash against Alexander Gustafsson was inducted into the HOF.

The report also indicated that Jones would alternate between acting agitated and sobbing, then talking calmly. According to LVPD, the UFC superstar "joked about the arrest" before telling them "he would like to take us all on and see what we could do."

Jones was ultimately charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence for getting physical with his fiancée Jessie Moses and felony injuring or tampering with a vehicle for causing damage to a police car.

Jon Jones breaks his silence after his latest arrest

Jon Jones appears to have resumed with his daily routine as he was seen back in the gym just four days after his domestic violence incident. On his Instagram stories, the former longtime UFC light heavyweight titleholder posted a clip of himself lifting weights along with several phrases that pertain to moving on.

In the story, Jones admitted that he had abused alcohol several times in the past and vowed to leave his former lifestyle behind. He also alluded to getting back on track for his highly-anticipated return to the UFC. Jones has been inactive since last February.

As far as UFC president Dana White is concerned, however, Jones should've quit alcohol years ago. White addressed Jones' latest arrest in a recent press conference and said the UFC will keep a close eye on the former champ.

"We'll do what we always do," White told reporters. "We're consistent in that we're watching to see how this thing plays out legally and what happens, and we'll make a decision from there."

