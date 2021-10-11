Watch: Boxer Terence Crawford contributes to art with signature shot to be auctioned off for children's charity

Terence Crawford contributed to a blossoming art piece with his signature punch in Las Vegas last week.

The stars were out in force in Sin City as the world came together to see Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury square off for the third time. While they were clearly the main story of the weekend, there was also a lot going on with some other fierce competitors - including Terence Crawford.

Terence Crawford @terencecrawford I give @BronzeBomber credit he fought that fight from the 4th round on nothing but heart because he was dead tired I give @BronzeBomber credit he fought that fight from the 4th round on nothing but heart because he was dead tired

The 34-year-old is considered to be one of the best fighters of his generation and with a 37-0 record, it’s hard to argue against that point. However, when he made his way to Vegas, Crawford's main focus was to provide a children’s charity with a priceless addition to an art piece.

Watch the video below:

In the above clip, Terence Crawford is taken through some intriguing parts of boxing history before he is eventually asked to contribute to a really fun piece of art that will be sold as part of a charity event in Qatar next year. 'Bud' dipped his glove in blue paint and then lightly hit it against the canvas, joining many other historic names in doing so.

The plan is for an artist to put together a unique piece that incorporates all of the shot impressions, with Terence Crawford now being part of that journey.

What’s next for Terence Crawford?

In terms of his boxing career, the great Terence Crawford will face his next obstacle on November 20 when he goes head-to-head with Shawn Porter. On that night, he’ll be defending the WBO welterweight title for the first time in over a year after his emphatic win over Kell Brook in Las Vegas.

The big money fight that has been proposed many times in the past would see Terence Crawford collide with Errol Spence Jr. in a real legacy fight for both individuals. It may not be particularly close to happening right now, but it’s definitely something that could be on the table when we look ahead to 2022.

