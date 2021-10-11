"His bell was still rung" - Tyson Fury's cutman comments on Deontay Wilder's post-fight antics after KO loss

Tyson Fury's cutman has spoken about Deontay Wilder's actions after his loss to Fury on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Wilder refused to shake hands with Fury after the fight.

"I think his bell was still rung. I went to the corner and looked at him and I was gonna tell the guys, get some ice on him and all that. I think his bell was still rung and ego is probably what destroyed him more than anything else, not accepting the facts. Reality is for real. Yeah I was a little disappointed, it's a sport where they're all gladiators, but they're all people. After the fight, leave the grudges alone. Tyson Fury did the right thing and Deontay Wilder unfortunately didn't."

In what proved to be one of the most remarkable heavyweight boxing title bouts of all time, Tyson Fury overcame adversity to finish Deontay Wilder in the 11th round. He cemented his place at the top of the mountain as one of the very best heavyweights on the planet.

Unfortunately, after the fight, Deontay Wilder declined a request from Tyson Fury for the two to patch things up in a show of sportsmanship. Many people were disappointed to see this, including Jacob 'Stitch' Duran, the cutman who saw it all play out after the bell had rung for the final time.

Did Tyson Fury earn Deontay Wilder’s respect?

One of the big remarks Tyson Fury made after the bout was that Wilder supposedly told him he still didn’t respect 'The Gypsy King'. This is despite what the pair had been through together over the course of three iconic heavyweight showdowns.

Some have wondered whether or not Deontay Wilder will change his tune in the days to come as he reflects on what happened and the valiant nature of his effort in defeat. Tyson Fury, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to care all too much about whether or not Wilder is a fan of his work.

Instead, he’ll be going home to get some rest before discussions begin regarding who he’ll compete against next - whether it be Dillian Whyte, Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk.

