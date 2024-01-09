Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn drops big update on much-anticipated trilogy bout featuring Katie Taylor

Eddie Hearn shared a positive update about the potential Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron trilogy fight.

Taylor and Cameron produced great performances in their two previous meetings. The Irish boxer moved up in weight to challenge Cameron for the super lightweight title but ended up on the wrong side of a majority decision.

However, the 37-year-old used a rematch clause and the stage was set for a rematch. Taylor turned the tables in their second meeting in November 2023 and avenged the loss with a majority decision win.

Following her victory, the two-division champion called for a trilogy match at the historic Croke Park stadium in Dublin, Ireland to settle the rivalry. During his appearance on The MMA Hour, Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that the negotiations are underway for the trilogy:

“We’re in conversation with Croke Park. I think they are moving in the right direction. I think that’s a good thing to say without getting too excited.”

He added:

“We’re going to speak to Chantelle Cameron’s team. Obviously, Amanda Serrano fights on March 2nd on DAZN. Chantelle Cameron, I think, is the fight Katie would like. I think it’s the fight fans would like. 1-1, two tremendous fights so we will see if we can get it made. I think it is the right fight for both bu we’ve still got a deal to be done.”

Watch Eddie Hearn give the update below (3:03:40):

Katie Taylor vacates lightweight title amid talks of Chantelle Cameron trilogy

Before challenging Chantelle Cameron, Katie Taylor won and defended the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female lightweight titles. She became a two-division champion with a win over Cameron, extending her dominance over two weight classes.

However, Taylor has vacated the IBF lightweight title recently. Following this development, IBF has mandated English boxer Caroline Dubois to fight Rhiannon Dixon for the vacant title. The negotiation period for Dubois vs. Dixon will go on until January 20, 2024. The official date or venue of this title fight will be announced later.

Dubois is undefeated with an 8-0 (5 KO) record as a professional boxer. She narrowly missed a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and has expressed the desire to become a multi-division boxing champion.