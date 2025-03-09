"Boxing’s not MMA” - Eddie Hearn responds with Dana White’s comments about the state of the ‘sweet science’ in the wake of TKO-Turki Alalshikh deal 

Dana White believes that the sport of boxing has fallen to an all-time low, and he plans on doing something about that. The UFC CEO has partnered up with the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia, Turki Alalshikh, in order to restore order to a world that has been filled with chaos.

TKO Holding, the group that owns the UFC and the WWE, has joined up with Sela and Alalshikh to set up a new promotion. White has long criticized the business model used in the boxing world, and will hope to do away with other boxing promotions and implement a business model that is similar to the UFC's.

But arguably the sport's best promoter, Eddie Hearn, has disagreed with the UFC CEO's comments about the state of boxing. The Matchroom Boxing chairman was recently interviewed by iFL TV about White's comments, where he said:

"I don't know too much about the structure. I've had alot of people calling me... I think it's very exciting. I think anytime that Dana White or TKO, or those guys want to invest in the sport of boxing, it just shows you where the sport of boxing's at."

He continued:

"I do disagree with Dana and [Turki Alalshikh], when you say, 'Boxing's broken.' Boxing ain't broken. Boxing's hotter than ever. And it was hot before [Alalshikh] came in, but now it's got a lot hotter. So we can always look at the structures and what we can change. Boxing's not MMA. The model doesn't just flick over to another sport like that."

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments below (8:50):

Dana White discusses his role in Turki Alalshikh-TKO partnership

Dana White will enter the world of boxing promotion following the confirmation of a new business partnership with Turki Alalshikh.

The deal will see the biggest powerhouses in MMA and boxing combine to make a new boxing league, where fighters will compete for one belt to determine who the greatest boxer in each weight class is.

Following UFC 313, held on March 8, White appeared in front of the media and discussed his role with Alalshikh and TKO's new venture. He said:

"Turki Alalshikh and Saudi are the dominant players in boxing right now. Basically, I'm going to run and manage the business for them. This is not an easy business to be in... The fight business looks like a very fun business to be in until you actually start spending some money."

Check out Dana White's comments below (2:45):

